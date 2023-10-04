Booking.com Launches the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Campaign: ‘Howzat for Your Perfect Stay’ as Cricket Fever Ignites in India

Booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel brand, to launch the campaign ‘Howzat for your perfect stay’ in Mumbai to celebrate the world of travel, cricket and its biggest fans with Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, Indian sub-continent and Indonesia at Booking.com, Zaheer Khan and Varun Dhawan ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: With the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – one of the world’s most notable cricket tournaments – around the corner, the excitement amongst fans is palpable as sports tourism soars. Booking.com, the Official Accommodation Partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, launched its integrated campaign ‘Howzat for your perfect stay’, integrating the world of travel, cricket and its passionate fans that make it happen. A press event was hosted in Mumbai with former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com

Unlocking the potential of sports tourism

Sports and travel go hand in hand. Mega sporting events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 attract travellers to the host destination, which can have a positive impact on domestic and international travel. According to the most-recent Booking.com APAC Travel Confidence Index, 56% of Indians are looking forward to attending a live or major event, including sports tournaments, this year. Search data from Booking.com also reveals a surge in inbound travel with fans across the globe heading to India for the tournament between October 5 to November 19, 2023 with travellers from the UK, USA, UAE, Germany and Australia topping the chart for inbound searches.

Zaheer Khan, former Indian fast bowler commented, “Taking wickets and performing on the cricket field has been a significant part of my life and travel is an integral part of that experience. Exploring different cities, cultural nuances, culinary options and local attractions was all part of my cricket journey beyond the pitch. Hence I am glad to be a part of this event hosted by Booking.com, which seamlessly integrates cricket and travel, uniting people globally and celebrating the spirit of adventure and the moments that matter.”

Turning sports fans into travellers

The opportunity to see top cricket nations out on the field is a true bucket list experience for many and a compelling reason for millions of Booking.com customers to travel. Prominent matches across India are fueling travel searches and triggering a travel boom. Beyond the event itself, travellers are looking to explore what the city has to offer, potentially leading to extended stays and repeat visits. According to Booking.com, seven out of the top 10 most searched destinations in India are cities hosting matches. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are amongst the top searched destinations during the match period of October 5 to November 19, 2023. On specific match days such as the India vs Pakistan match on October 14, Ahmedabad is the second highest searched destination, followed by Delhi.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and huge cricket fan shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Travel and cricket are two things I am truly passionate about. My profession gives me the opportunity to travel and explore different destinations in India and across the world; and cricket is something I integrate into my profession. Whenever I get a chance to play in between my shots I’m always up for a game. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Booking.com is offering millions of fans like me the joy and excitement of travelling and booking that perfect stay to watch their favourite team play live. Now that’s a perfect match!”

Howzat for your perfect stay

Booking.com launches its campaign for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – ‘Howzat for your perfect stay’. The campaign featuring Indian team captain Rohit Sharma along with well-known international cricketers Jos Buttler, captain of England team and Glenn Maxwell highlights the fun and excitement of booking with Booking.com. It showcases the end-to-end ease and incredible choice of accommodations that Booking.com offers by taking viewers through a journey of a family dreaming of their perfect cricket stay.

With more than 28 million reported listings in over 171,000 destinations worldwide, including destinations where ICC matches are taking place, Booking.com offers the widest selection of incredible places to stay including hotels, resorts, apartments, villas and more.

“The impact of major sporting events on travel desire and demand is a phenomenon we are observing globally and in India as well. As the Official Accommodation Partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we help fans make their cricket-inspired travel as seamless as possible by offering them flights, rental cars, taxi, attractions and of course all kinds of unique places to stay. We are delighted to celebrate one of the world’s biggest sports with the launch of our campaign ‘Howzat for your perfect stay’ that beautifully showcases the fun and excitement of booking on Booking.com” said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Booking.com.

The integrated campaign will air in India throughout the tournament from October 5 to November 19, 2023 across digital, PR, social and TV.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor