Bootcamp to be held on Fintech in six UP cities

Lucknow, Feb 7 The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow’s Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) are organising a UP Fintech Futurepreneurs Bootcamp in six cities beginning February 8.

This is designed to democratise access to Fintech education and resources and unlock UP’s potential for growth and development.

The bootcamp organised in collaboration with StartinUP will help foster the growth of aspiring entrepreneurs in the Fintech sector across UP.

It will be held in six cities — Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Noida.

The camp will provide participants with an immersive learning experience, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the dynamic landscape of financial technology.

An exclusive Master Class on design thinking with emphasis on customer-centricity will be the highlight of the event with workshops also on start-up centric government policies and programmes available at the national level for entrepreneurs.

Faculty-in-charge, IIML EIC Professor Anadi Saran Pande said, “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in diverse regions. We believe that empowering Fintech entrepreneurs will contribute to the growth and innovation of the financial technology sector in UP.”

