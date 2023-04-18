BOSE with its distributor partner Savex announce partnership with Servify to deliver superior after-sales service for BOSE consumers in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (/BusinessWire India): BOSE distributor in India Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Savex) and Servify, today announced a partnership that brings the entire after-sales service experience of BOSE products into Servify's fold for the India region. BOSE consumers can now get seamless after-sales service experience with Servify running the process.

As part of this partnership, Servify will provide end-to-end, post purchase experience for all BOSE products in India, including support for demo, installation, repair, and maintenance. This will enable BOSE consumers to experience great service, through a single point of contact for all their after-sales service needs.

"We are excited to partner with Servify to offer BOSE consumers a seamless product ownership experience," said Atul Gaur, Director at Savex. "Servify's expertise will ensure that they receive the highest level of product care in India."

Servify will offer a range of benefits for BOSE consumers, including real-time updates on the status of their service requests, the ability to schedule service appointments at their convenience, and access to 5 exclusive authorised service centres across the country situated at Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. All authorised Service Centres in India, including the staff, will be managed by Servify from hereon.

"We believe it is every consumer's right to get predictable and reliable service from the manufacturer of the product and we are thrilled to partner with Savex for BOSE products as our vision is to enable top-notch service offering to consumers. We look forward to serving BOSE consumers in India," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify.

