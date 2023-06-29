BOTSHOT launched "CreateWith"- Hotel in the Box solution, empowering Hotels & B&Bs by boosting 5X growth in direct bookings

SRV Media

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29: BOTSHOT, a leading SAAS hospitality provider, has released the groundbreaking product "CreateWith," a powerful solution designed to help mid-size hotels enhance their direct bookings and strengthen their online presence.

In today's digital era, having a solid online presence is indispensable for any business. A Booking magnet website makes your business stand out from the competitors and helps you elevate your business presence. However, many hotels struggle to create a website that meets the needs of their customers and helps them skyrocket their revenue.

Using CreateWith, hotels can transform their online presence and get a 20 per cent increase in direct bookings within 8-10 weeks. CreateWith is a "Hotel in the box" that allows hotels to create their websites, integrate with current PMS, and offer bookings to their guests.

CreateWith comes with a wide range of templates, whether you are an Inn, 5 Star, Boutique, or Mountain property, helping hotels to create beautiful websites, giving an advantage of showcasing offers, trips, and packages for their guests. Every hotel website will be SEO-ready and can be integrated with a Booking Engine with PMS, keeping them ahead of competitors using our powerful marketing tools.

CreateWith is the ultimate solution for multi-Property hotels seeking to digitize their entire hotel operations and gain a comprehensive view of the guest journey and revenue, all within a single unified dashboard.

CreateWith platform is integrated with the channel manager and helps hotels to manage all their bookings using a single dashboard. Its NLU-based chat system (even available for WhatsApp) allows hotels to provide personalized experiences to their guests, from managing bookings to answering FAQs and its integrated feedback mechanism is there to keep their guests happy and satisfied.

Commenting on this announcement, Sourabh Kapoor (CEO) of BOTSHOT said, "We understand the challenges hotels face in boosting revenue from Direct Bookings & creating an SEO-friendly website that will help them in increasing their bookings rate. We have been powering a lot of hotels, including Leela and Radisson, with our robust and secure integration with Opera PMS and FCS. We also helped Leela through contactless and paperless check-in/check-out solutions. Our hospitality experts improved their guest experience with eFront Desk and Freddie.

With the e-Front Desk, guests can scan the QR code and do the pre-check-in formalities digitally. At the same time, Freddie (NLU-powered chatbot) assists guests in managing bookings, improves the guest experience by handling requests, responds to frequently asked questions, and ensures customer satisfaction through an efficient feedback system.

In addition, experts at BOTSHOT served Radisson with a hotel-based directory and stay along with a restaurant feedback-based management solution. With Heda (customer feedback system), hoteliers at Radisson recorded overall stay feedback.

So, we are excited to introduce a product, "CreateWith," with best-in-class features helping hotels to engage with their visitors and maximize their revenue. Our "CreateWith" smart website builder ensures seamless integration with PMS."

Here are the features of "CreateWith":

CreateWith allows hotels to create a powerful SEO website using the smart website builder, allowing hoteliers to add offers, packages, and trips for their guests.

Leverage its powerful marketing tools to improve the hotel's website SEO and enhance their brand's presence. Itsadvanced booking engine and channel manager increase the number of direct bookings and keep prices up to date on all OTA channels.

An NLU-based chat system enhances hotel guests' experience by providing them with personalized hotel experiences ranging from managing bookings, answering FAQs, and keeping their guests satisfied through an effective feedback integration system. The contactless and paperless check-in solution keeps the guests happy and makes them feel safe. CreateWith keeps hotel staff connected with their guests through live chat widgets.

Some new updates that we have rolled out in CreateWith-

Now, CreateWith has its inbuilt PMS and POS, helping hoteliers do check-in & check-out, manage room reservations, streamline guest payments, and much more. CreateWith presents a feature of dynamic pricing to hoteliers, helping them set prices accurately by considering historical data, competitor analysis, and current trends.

Investing in CreateWith provides a dedicated hotel revenue manager (hospitality expert) who will guide the hotelier in formulating revenue strategies and thus maximizing the profitability of the hotel business.

For more information on CreateWith, please visit BOTSHOT website or contact our sales team.

