BPCL wins 9 Awards at the 16th Global Communication Conclave hosted by Public Relations Council of India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, bagged a total of 9 Excellence Awards for Corporate Collaterals at the 16th Global Communication Conclave organized by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Kolkata on 12th November 2022.

On behalf of the corporation Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand), Debashis Naik, Head Retail (East) and Charu Yadav, General Manager (PR & Brand) received the awards.

BPCL was awarded for purpose-driven public relations and brand strategy that adds delightful dynamism towards communication and the manner in which BPCL leverages the power of both traditional and digital media to reach the relevant target audience.

The company received 9 awards under the categories - Public Relations, Business Campaigns, Use of Social Media & Campaigns, Annual Report, Corporate Events and Corporate Responsibility Campaign.

Earlier, S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) was bestowed with the coveted honour of being inducted into the PRCI 'Hall of Fame' - an illustrious league of "best of the best" industry professional - for his exceptional contributions to the field of PR and leveraging its potential in innovative and pragmatic ways.

VRK Gupta, Director Finance, with additional charge of C&MD and Director HR, said, "At Bharat Petroleum, it is our solemn endeavor to leverage PR to communicate in a reliable and transparent manner. All our activities, offerings and customer centric solutions underpin our core purpose of "Energizing Lives" of the people in various ways. With energy landscape undergoing transformation, we have been engaging with the energy engaged citizens and sharing our views, initiatives and plans on energy transition, technological evolution, sustainability, social initiatives and much more. I am happy that our sincere efforts in this direction have been recognized once again with the coveted 'Hall of Fame' award by a premier organization - Public Relations Council of India. Thank you everyone for partnering with us in achieving this feat."

Speaking on the occasion Sukhmal Jain, Director (M), BPCL said, "Steadfastly anchored to the energy needs of the nation and aligned with global climate action, we have embarked upon an ambitious voyage of energy transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future. It is the solemn endeavor of our communication team to share vital information in the public domain, on our customer centricity, network expanse, energy transition, technological evolution, sustainability, social initiatives and much more, in a reliable and transparent manner. I am happy that our sincere efforts in this direction have been recognized once again with a flurry of awards by a premier organization - Public Relations Council of India."

S. , who has been inducted in 'Hall of Fame' for his exceptional contributions to the development of PR profession spoke after the event. "We are pleased to be recognized by PRCI for carefully crafting public relation and brand strategy that adds delightful dynamism to the communication and the manner in which BPCL mingles with the world. We are at the cusp of a transformation that defines our future, as we metamorphose from a predominantly oil & gas company into an 'energy' company. Through our communication, we have developed the narrative unfolding our strategic vision for the future, evolving new-age energy solutions."

The PRCI Annual Corporate Collateral Awards for Corporate Communications are presented annually to recognize talent and professional standards.

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is a pan-India Communication Exchange forum with its presence in 38 Indian cities and towns. This premier network connects PR, Media, Commercial and Public Service Advertising, Marcom, Academia in Communication and students. PRCI provides Industry professionals an opportunity to serve their community by encouraging high ethical standards in their respective areas of work and is the first forum to offer accreditation to professionals in the stream.

BPCL has consistently been the recipient of some of the highest honours in the Petroleum Industry. Here's a link for all awards and accolades they have received over the years:

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and Bina at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

