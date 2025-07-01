BPTP Launches GAIA Residences - First Glass Facade Residential Development on Dwarka Expressway

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1: BPTP, one of North India's leading real estate developers, proudly announces the launch of GAIA Residences at Amstoria 102, marking a new era in sustainable vertical living and urban sophistication. This landmark development is not only the first residential project with a complete glass facade on the Dwarka Expressway, but also a part of BPTP's ~150-acre ecosystem in Gurugram's rapidly growing Sector 102.

Located within 12.05 acres of BPTP's larger development, GAIA Residences forms the second phase, following the launch of the highly successful Amstoria Verti-Greens. The project will feature three architecturally striking towers, with 531 thoughtfully planned 3 BHK residences, offering future-ready homes for modern families. Of these, sales for one tower are currently frozen and will commence post the shifting of an underground HT line - demonstrating the developer's commitment to regulatory compliance and resident safety.

GAIA Residences is set to attract discerning homeowners looking for a blend of architectural excellence, lifestyle convenience, and future appreciation.

"GAIA represents the next chapter in urban luxury - where form meets the purpose and every detail speaks of elegance, comfort, and conscious design," said Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP Group. "We are building for a generation that values both sophistication and sustainability and GAIA delivers both in abundance."

Key Highlights of GAIA Residences

* First Residential Glass Facade on Dwarka Expressway: Iconic glass towers with double-glazed facade ensure thermal efficiency, enhanced sound insulation, and an unmistakable urban identity.

* Sky Gardens in Each Tower - Vertical Retreats at Every Level

* GAIA redefines high-rise living with integrated sky gardens offering residents a layered lifestyle experience:

* Yoga Deck at 400 feet - meditate above the city, surrounded by sky and serenity

* Library Lounge at 300 feet - curl up with a book in a calm, elevated setting

* Co-working Lounge at 200 feet - host meetings or work remotely with inspiring views

* 1.75 Lakh Sq. Ft. of Club & Landscape Amenities

* An immersive lifestyle ecosystem that includes:

* Dedicated Club Zones with private theatres, sports bar, bowling alley, arcade & guest suites

* Indoor Sports Zone with Pickleball court, squash and badminton.

* Wellness Spaces - Pilates studio, Turkish hammam, sauna, spa, and meditation areas

* Kids-Centric Amenities - Art & Pottery rooms, Leg & robotics labs, dance and music studios, kids' library, tuition centre, and more

* Over 10,800 sq. ft. of fitness zones

* Global-Standard Design & Engineering:

* Masterplan & Urban Design - DP Architects, Singapore

* Interiors - Blink, Singapore

* Landscape Architecture - Grant Associates, UK

* Structural Engineering - Whitby Wood, UK

* Construction - By top-tier Grade-A contractor

* Highly Efficient Tower Planning:

* Rectangular living-dining layouts for optimized natural light and ventilation

* Expansive balconies and sky decks in each tower

* 7 High-Speed Lifts Per Core to minimize wait times and enhance comfort

* Unbeatable Location & Connectivity:

* Direct frontage on Dwarka Expressway

* Immediate access to IGI Airport, Aerocity, Global City, and New Diplomatic Enclave

* Proximity to Dwarka Golf Course, IICC, top-tier schools, hospitals & malls

* Enhanced access via the new T3 tunnel and surrounding corridors like SPR, NPR & GCR

* Platinum-Rated, Zone 5 Compliant Construction

* Engineered for longevity and seismic resilience, setting a new benchmark in safe, responsible construction.

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

