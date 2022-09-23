Brahmakumaris made Largest Greeting Card to wish PM Narendra Modi on his Birthday

Pune, September 23: BK Dr. Triveni, Incharge of Brahma Kumaris Baner, Pune, BK Dr. Deepak Harke, BK Dr. Suvarna and well-known astrologer, author and life coach Dr. Sohini Shastri together created the “biggest greeting card” to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Birthday.

The height of this greeting card is 60 feet, and its width is 44 feet. This greeting card has been included in the World Book of RecordsLondon.

The Record for “biggest greeting card” is now in the name of Brahma Kumaris.

This greeting card was inaugurated by the Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil.

BK Dr. Gangadhar, who came from Mount Abu, Editor of Om Shanti Media, introduced everyone to the services of the Brahma Kumaris.

Meditation was done, giving good wishes for the long life of the Honorable Prime Minister.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher and Technical Education-Chandrakant Patil, awarded the Certificate of World Book of Records London to BK Dr. Triveni, BK Dr. Deepak Harke, and BK Dr. Suvarna.

The previous Record for the largest greetings card is 239.95 m² (2,582.59 ft²), achieved by Provident Housing Limited (India) in Bengaluru, India, on August 15 2017. The front cover of the greetings card replica is 18.05 m (59 ft 2 in) in height and 13.29 m (43 ft 7 in) in width.15-Aug-2017.

This is 175 World Records of Dr B K Dipak Harke.

Fortune India Exchange Magazine Puts Spotlight On Dr. B.K. Dipak Harke For Achieving 174 World Records.

Fortune is an American multinational business magazine headquartered in New York City. It is published by Fortune Media Group Holdings, owned by Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon.

The publication was founded by Henry Luce in 1929. The magazine competes with Forbes and Bloomberg Businessweek in the national business magazine category and distinguishes itself with long, in-depth feature articles.

Fortune India Exchange Magazine has now taken note of the services rendered by Meditation Instructor of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, Dr B K Dipak Harke.

magazine’s March 2022 issue titled ‘Titans of Indian Business’ focuses on the work done by Dr. Harke.

Dr. Harke and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (India) Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade presented the ‘Fortune India Exchange magazine to Chief of Brahmakumaris Rajyogini Brahmakumari Dadi Ratanmohiniji at Brahmakumaris International HQ Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

Fortune India Exchange Magazine has taken note of the work done by Dr. BK Deepak Harke to spread the ancient Raja Yoga of India. Dr. BK Deepak Harke became the first Indian to spread the Raja Yoga by setting 174 world records, including the following: The biggest rangoli; The biggest greeting car; The biggest newspaper; The biggest kite; The biggest postcard; The biggest inland letter; The biggest pamphlet; The biggest trophy; The biggest book; The biggest wedding bouquet; The biggest flower Shivling; The smallest rakhi; The smallest lotus; The smallest badminton racket; and The biggest rose bouquet.For spreading the word about Raja Yoga for the last 33 years Earlier, Forbes magazine’s March 2020 issue titled ‘Modern India’s Game Changers’ focuses on the work done by Dr. BK Dipak Harke to spread the ancient Raja Yoga of India.

Dr. B K Deepak Harke has been honoured with the “International Achievement Award” by actress Raveena Tandon in Calcutta.

He was also felicitated by actress Madhuri Dixit in Goa with the “International Glory Award.” Actress Bipasha Basu honoured Dr. BK Deepak Harke with the “India Excellence Award” in Bangalore.

In the same way, actress Urmila Matondkar felicitated him with the “Indian Glory Award” in Delhi.

In Delhi, actor Vivek Oberoi also honoured Dr. BK Deepak Harke with the “Indian Pride Award.” Meanwhile, actor Sunil Shetty presented Dr. Harke in Goa with the “India Signature Brand Award.” Also, Union Water Power Minister Shri Ratanlal Kataria honoured him with the “Bharat Gaurav Award.”

In Delhi, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Kaushal Kishor felicitated Dr. Harke with the “Bharat Gaurav Yuva Award 2021” in Delhi.

Actor Sonu Sood honoured him with the “International Glory Award 2021” in Goa.

Dr. Dipak Harke was honoured in Bangkok by Marissa Fankwamfi, a well-known Thai entrepreneur, and Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Director General of the National Institute for Education and Research.

Lord B. Parekh, Lord Rami Ranger and Amrita Devendra Fadnavis presented them the Bharat Gaurav Award in the House of Commons of the British Parliament in London in September 2019.

Nepal’s first Vice President, Honorable Shri Ramanand Jha, presented the 1st Global Peace Award to Dr Dipak Harke on October 02 2021, at Kathmandu.

Dr B K Dipak Harke received Bharat Gaurav Sanman by Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru / Corporate Life Coach at Zurich, Switzerland, on November 21 2021.

Dr. Ripu Ranjan Sinha, Pro Vice-Chancellor – Asia Awarded D Litt in Spirituality to B K Dr Dipak Harke. Dr. Manav Ahuja, Vice President, Bada Business, Dr. Priyadarshi Nayak, Founder, Center of Education Development, New Delhi and Mrs. Sajia Shojaei, Documentary Filmmaker, Afghanistan also present at the time of Convocation.

D Litt in Spirituality was given to B K Dr Dipak Harke to promote Indian ancient Rajyoga Meditation by doing 174 different world Records.

