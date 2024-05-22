Brand Empower Hosts Global Excellence Awards 2024 Celebrates Bollywood and TV OTT Stars, Honors Innovators and Entrepreneurs for Creative Brilliance

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, a leading Market Research company, popular for initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to Host Global Excellence Awards 2024 Celebrates Bollywood and TV OTT Stars, Honors Innovators and Entrepreneurs for Creative Brilliance. This grand event celebrated the pinnacle of creativity, innovation, and quality across various industries. Held on the 12th of May 2024, the glittering ceremony witnessed the convergence of over 20 Bollywood and TV OTT stars alongside more than 100 entrepreneurs, companies, and organizations, all recognized for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The Chief Guest of the evening was the illustrious Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose presence added an extra layer of prestige to the event. The charming Rithvik Dhanjani took the reins as the host, effortlessly guiding the audience through an evening filled with excitement and celebration.

Since its inception, Brand Empower has been synonymous with excellence, setting the standard for recognizing outstanding achievements in the industry. The first edition of GEA in 2018 marked the beginning of a tradition of honoring brilliance, with luminaries such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and Madhuri Dixit Nene gracing the occasion as chief guests. Rahul Ranjan Singh, Founder and CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, expressed his delight, stating, "At Brand Empower, we are committed to recognizing and celebrating excellence in all its forms. The Global Excellence Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of individuals and organizations, inspiring others to reach for greatness." Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an icon of grace and talent, added an extra sparkle to the evening with her presence. The Global Excellence Awards 2024 recognized a diverse array of talents and accomplishments, ranging from media and entertainment to entrepreneurship and innovation. Notable winners included the Popular Youth Content Creator of the Year Palki Malhotra, Game Changing Host and Podcaster of the Year- Siddharth Kannan, Most Promising Talent Of The Year (Female)- Anushka Sen, Best Actress of the Year (TV)- Disha Parmar, Impactful Performer (Male) for Fighter - Akshay Oberoi, Popular choice Actor in Negative for Fighter- Rishabh Sawhney, Popular Choice Actor for OTT Drama- Sanvikaa and many more.

In association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, Brand Empower brought together a diverse array of talent and expertise to make GEA 2024 a resounding success. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, has been instrumental in providing web development, digital marketing, and branding services to over 3000 clients worldwide. Speaking about the partnership, Singh emphasized the importance of synergy in achieving greatness, stating, "Partnership lies at the heart of innovation. By joining forces with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, we aimed to create an unforgettable experience that celebrates excellence and inspires future generations."

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving entity behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly unveils its esteemed partners for the event. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From an extensive selection of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously curated the top 120 winners across a spectrum of sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also celebrates outstanding artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd is renowned for its commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence across various industries.

In India's dynamic and competitive business landscape, recognition through prestigious awards holds immense value. Among the plethora of accolades, the Top 10 Business Awards in India stand out, honoring exceptional achievements and applauding industry leadership. Notable among them are the Brand Empower's Global Excellence Awards (GEA), Industry Leaders Awards (ILA), and National Quality Awards (NQA), representing the epitome of trust in the business community. Brand Empower's initiative in curating these prestigious award events aims to inspire and encourage businesses across sectors to strive for excellence. By honoring accomplishments and innovations, these award ceremonies provide a platform to showcase success stories and best practices.

