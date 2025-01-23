Brand of India reinforced under PM Modi's leadership, Now Indians investing globally: CM Chandrababu Naidu in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised India's growing global recognition and economic strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In an exclusive conversation withat the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, Naidu emphasized that India's global brand has been significantly reinforced, earning the trust and respect of global investors and the international community.

"The brand of India has been reinforced under Prime Minister's leadership. India is very strong, well-recognized by global community, global investors and all countries," he stated.

Highlighting India's evolving economic dynamics, the Chief Minister noted a significant shift in investment patterns. While India traditionally sought foreign investments, there is now a notable trend of Indian entrepreneurs investing abroad.

"Originally, we are asking investment for India. Now Indians are investing in different countries. This is a very good development. This is going to happen. In every country Indians are becoming entrepreneurs," he said.

Naidu highlighted the importance of execution in realizing India's growth potential. "This Davos is giving some ideas for the global community. All ideas already we are implementing. So we have to reinforce our execution," he added.

He also stressed the competitive and collaborative spirit in the country, which is driving economic progress and attracting investments.

According to Naidu, India is not just a preferred destination for foreign investors but also a country producing successful entrepreneurs who are expanding globally. He remarked, "In every country, Indians are becoming entrepreneurs. This is going to happen."

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos has become a key platform for showcasing India's economic growth and potential. India's growing influence in the global economic landscape signals a new era of opportunities for both domestic and international stakeholders.

Earlier cutting across party lines, all Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and other state ministers spoke in one voice to promote India's growth story at Davos. Even when they otherwise compete with each other for investments and other resources, the leaders spoke in unison putting aside the competitive mindset.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor