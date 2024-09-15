Brazil to cooperate in ethanol production technology in India

New Delhi [India], September 15 : On the sidelines of the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting held on 12 and 13 September 2024 in Cuiaba, Brazil committed to cooperating with India on ethanol production technology.

A meeting between Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ram Nath Thakur and Brazil's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro, took place on September 13, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare stated in a release on Sunday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation in science and technology, ethanol production, and market access.

Both parties agreed to collaborate in science and technology, expressing hope that the Memorandum of Understanding between ICAR (India) and EMBRAPA (Brazil) would be finalised before the G20 leaders' meeting in November.

India is seeking access to the Brazilian market for its Sorghum, Rapeseed, Cotton, Wheat, Barley, and Onion bulbs, while Brazil is seeking access to the Indian market for Citrus, among other products. Both ministers expressed optimism about resolving the pending issues that are currently obstructing trade.

In June 2024, at the 63rd council meeting of the International Sugar Organisation (ISO), India sought support and cooperation from member countries to adopt more sustainable practices in sugarcane cultivation, sugar and ethanol production, and the better utilisation of by-products.

India is the third-largest ethanol producer globally, following the USA and Brazil.

The ethanol blending percentage in India increased from 5 percent in 2019-20 to 12 percent in 2022-23, while production rose from 173 crore litres to over 500 crore litres during the same period, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Official data shows that in 2022, bilateral trade between India and Brazil grew by 32 percent to USD 15.2 billion (India's exports were USD 8.8 billion, and imports were USD 6.4 billion). In 2023, India's exports stood at USD 6.9 billion, with imports at USD 4.7 billion.

The Indian delegation, led by Ram Nath Thakur, held bilateral meetings with the USA, Brazil, Germany, the UK, Japan, Spain, and the UAE.

