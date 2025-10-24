Breaking the Silence: Me No Pause Me Play Brings Menopause to the Big Screen for the First Time as Hindi Film in India

New Delhi [India], October 24: Digifilming and Mirrro Films unveiled the first poster of Me No Pause Me Play, India's first feature film to explore menopause, signalling a groundbreaking step in both cinema and social awareness. The film aims to break the silence around a subject that remains largely taboo, shining a light on women's health, emotions, and identity during this natural phase of life.

India's first Hindi Feature film on menopause – breaking the silence on a long-ignored stage of womanhood.

Starring Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Manoj Kumar Sharma & Sudha Chandran – portraying real women's courage and resilience.

Adapted from Manoj Kumar Sharma's acclaimed book – set to release on November 28, 2025.

Adapted from the acclaimed book by Manoj Kumar Sharma, who also serves as writer and producer, the film portrays authentic experiences of women navigating menopause. It tells a heartfelt story of courage, vulnerability, and self-discovery, bringing conversations about hormonal changes, mental well-being, and societal perceptions to mainstream audiences.

Director Samar K Mukherjee emphasized the film's social significance, saying, “Our society celebrates youth but stays silent about maturity. Through this film, we want to change that — to help people see menopause not as an ending, but as a powerful new beginning.”

Leading the cast, Kamya Punjabi shared her thoughts on the film's mission: “Every woman will see a part of herself in this story. It's emotional, it's real, and it's time we start speaking about it with pride instead of shame.” The ensemble also features Deepshikha Nagpal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Sudha Chandran, Amiee Misobbah, and Aman Verma, portraying diverse perspectives of womanhood and the journey of self-acceptance.

With a screenplay and dialogues by Shakeel Qureshi and Manoj Kumar Sharma, and cinematography by Akram Khan, the film seamlessly blends art with advocacy, aiming to educate and inspire audiences. By presenting menopause through the lens of cinema, Me No Pause Me Play challenges cultural taboos, urging society to recognize and respect this natural stage of life.

Set to release on November 28, 2025, the film seeks not only to entertain but to foster empathy, understanding, and open dialogue about a subject long ignored. Me No Pause Me Play is more than a film — it is a call to acknowledge the strength, resilience, and dignity of women at every stage of life.

