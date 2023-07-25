Breakthrough “Directional Lead” Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery at Sterling Hospital Unlocks New Possibilities for Parkinson’s Patients

Gujarat’s Multispeciality hospital improves the quality of life of a 59-year-old patient by performing the Groundbreaking “Directional Lead” Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery to Transform Parkinson’s Disease Management in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Sterling Hospitals, a pioneer in healthcare excellence, proudly announces a momentous milestone in the field of functional neurosurgery – the successful implementation of a revolutionary “Directional Lead” Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery for the very first time in Gujarat for managing advanced Parkinson’s disease. Sterling Hospital contributed to improving the quality of life of a 59-year-old gentleman who had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the last 9 years with significant motor fluctuations and abnormal dancing movements due to overdosing on medications. This groundbreaking surgery, conducted under the care of renowned Neurologist and Movement Disorders Specialist Dr. Mitesh Chandarana, marks a significant advancement in Parkinson’s disease management.

Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder, presents a significant challenge to patients with its increasingly debilitating symptoms, including hand and leg tremors, stiffness, slowed movements, difficulty walking, and other systemic issues. In India, Parkinson’s disease occurs in approximately 120-180 people per 100,000 population, affecting a staggering one million individuals, a number which may yet be a pale shadow considering the potential of significant underdiagnosis and misdiagnosis.

The innovative Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery offers new hope to patients grappling with the relentless progression of Parkinson’s disease. Acting as a minimally invasive surgical intervention, DBS involves the implantation of electrodes into a precise brain region guided by cutting-edge stereotactic technology. These electrodes are then connected to an implantable pulse generator (IPG battery; also called a “brain pacemaker”) placed beneath the skin in the upper chest.

Dr. Mitesh Chandarana, Neurologist and Movement Disorders Specialist at Sterling Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm about the successful surgery, stating, “Parkinson’s disease presents immense challenges for those affected, and our goal is to continually push the boundaries of medical science to provide effective treatment options to the patients. The successful outcome of this DBS procedure is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our skilled team and the dedication of Sterling Hospital to bring the latest advancements in healthcare to our community. It reaffirms our commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance the quality of life for our patients.”

Under Dr. Mitesh Chandarana’s exceptional care, Sterling Hospital performed the first-of-its-kind “Directional lead DBS surgery” in Gujarat. This innovative technology enables focused electrical stimulation in specific brain directions, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the procedure and reducing the stimulation-related side effects. Sterling Hospital’s unstinting commitment to embracing advanced medical techniques has led to this pioneering milestone, opening new avenues for Parkinson’s disease management in Gujarat.

The results of the DBS surgery have been remarkably promising. Patients experience a significant improvement in their quality of life, with reductions in medication doses and a prolonged period of enhanced functionality, sometimes extending for a decade or more. While the surgery is not a cure, it has proven to be a powerful tool in managing the disease’s debilitating symptoms. With our state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals, Sterling Hospital remains steadfast in its mission to bring cutting-edge treatments to our patients, offering hope and relief to those afflicted with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions.

