Breakthrough Research by Shoolini Scholar Featured in Prestigious Nature Journal

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 9: Shoolini University, a 15-year-old institution, recently celebrated a significant milestone in scientific research. The university's own Dr Lokender Kumar, an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology and an alumnus of the institution, authored a groundbreaking research paper that has been published in the prestigious Nature Journal. This milestone not only highlights Dr Kumar's exceptional contribution to the field but also showcases Shoolini University's dedication to fostering research and innovation.

Nature, a leading multidisciplinary scientific journal known for its stringent peer-review process, boasts an impact factor of 64.8 and a SCImago Journal Rank of 20.957. This journal's reputation for excellence makes being published in it a clear indicator of the research's quality and importance. Over the past five years, Nature has published 14,900 papers globally, with only 140 contributions from Indian authors. Dr Kumar's paper stands out as one of these select publications, highlighting the remarkable nature of this achievement within the Indian scientific community.

Dr Kumar's research focuses on the role of 7-dehydrocolesterol (7-DHC) as a regulator of cell death, which is of significance in many cellular processes and diseases. This discovery is particularly significant as it sheds light on the adaptive mechanisms of cells to regulate ferroptosis, highlighting the key role of 7-DHC in cellular processes. By understanding how cells utilise 7-DHC, researchers in future can explore new therapeutic strategies aimed at targeting this molecular mechanism. This research opens new avenues for targeted therapies, also offering potential insights into neuroprotection, cancer, ageing, cardiovascular health, and metabolic disorders and treatments.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla congratulated Dr Kumar, expressing pride in his dual role as an alumnus and faculty member. He announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for Dr Kumar, to be presented during the upcoming Prerna Diwas on the Shoolini campus.

He further declared that any faculty member who publishes a paper in Nature would receive an award of Rs 5 lakh. Highlighting the university's commitment to research, he stated, "Our mission is to advance knowledge and make meaningful contributions to society through research. By rewarding high-quality research outputs, we underscore our dedication to this mission and establish a standard for academic excellence."

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla expressed immense pride in Dr Kumar's accomplishment, commending him for bringing honour to both the university and the country. He stated that the university is committed to fostering research excellence and will continue to encourage other researchers to aspire to the high standards established by Dr Kumar.

Founder President and Trustee of the Foundation for Life Sciences and Business Management, Mrs Saroj Khosla, expressed pride in Dr Lokender Kumar's background as a student of Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) and as one of the first batch of gold medalists from Himachal Pradesh University. She commended his achievements, stating her immense pride in his accomplishments.

Before joining Shoolini University, Dr Kumar underwent multidisciplinary training at the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado, USA, and earned his Ph.D. in Microbiology from Panjab University, India. His academic excellence and research prowess have been recognised through prestigious awards, including the DST-Inspire Fellowship and the CSIR-UGC junior research fellowship. Dr Lokinder did his Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Microbiology (Gold Medalist) from SILB affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University. With his multidisciplinary training, Dr. Kumar is engaged in research understanding cellular signaling pathways in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. Dr Kumar, with roots in the serene town of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, stands at the forefront of pioneering scientific exploration of the region.

For more information about Dr Kumar's research, please refer to the full article published in Nature.

(https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06878-9)

