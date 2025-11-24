Brick & Bolt strengthens leadership to drive Transparent, Tech-Enabled Construction for India's Next Phase of Construction Boom

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 24: Brick & Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, recently announced the appointment of Mr Abhinandan Narayan, as Chief Business Officer. A seasoned leader with a track record of scaling high-growth organizations, Narayan will spearhead Brick & Bolt's next phase of expansion, leveraging technology to enhance transparency and customer experience in home construction. This addition to the leadership team of Brick & Bolt comes at a time when the company aims to enhance its focus on leveraging emerging tech to drive transparency and bring delight to the home-building experience for property owners, thereby driving the growth of India's construction sector, especially for the upcoming demand for plotted homes and expansion into micro-markets.

Post COVID, India's construction sector, especially the residential real estate market, is going through a pivotal change, with demand for premium plotted construction homes in tier 2 markets coming up as aspirational destinations for new home owners. However, cost unpredictability, an unorganised contractor ecosystem, delayed timelines and limited control over the construction process and quality continue to challenge property owners across India.

In this new phase of its expansion, spearheaded by Abhinandan, Brick & Bolt is committed to solving these long-standing challenges that have plagued the sector, ensuring reliability, on-time project delivery with uncompromised quality, at scale - something that no other player has been able to consistently achieve. This commitment marks a new industry benchmark and is central to the company's next stage of expansion.

Speaking about the addition of a CBO and the overall vision for the brand, Mr Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO, Brick & Bolt, said, "Abhinandan's appointment is a strategic step toward the next phase of Brick & Bolt's growth. With the changing demands of the new age plot owners, we aim to address their challenges while enhancing the customer experience of building their own home. Abhinandan's expertise in rapid scaling and leading large, multi-functional teams will be instrumental in helping us meet the expectations of our business growth and our consumer experience outcomes. With the expansion of the leadership team, we are confident of our ability to grow at a pace we aspire to, while staying true to our vision."

Backed by experience in building 10,000+ homes across the country, Brick & Bolt has established a strong foundation of tech-enabled solutions, including a smart cost calculator for fixed and transparent costing, weekly digital progress updates and standardised quality checks that simplify a homeowner's journey. Even now, Brick & Bolt continues to invest heavily in AI-driven solutions, including smart project management, Big Data, and a standardised quality assessment framework - their proprietary QASQON platform that can run more than 470+ quality checks. These tools reduce risks for homeowners and bring process discipline to a sector that has long been infamous for its fragmented and unorganised construction ecosystem.

As CBO, Abhinandan's mandate for the first 12 months will be to focus on driving robust top-line growth while leading a disciplined growth to bottom-line profitability. Homeowners can expect enhanced service assurance while continuing to enjoy on-time delivery and predictability, leading to a seamless, tech-driven construction experience.

Abhinandan's expertise, built through leadership roles across Unacademy, Flipkart, CarDekho, Hindustan Times and Berger Paints, sits well in alignment with Brick & Bolt's vision and will help drive digital transformation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric growth.

With the new leadership team, Brick & Bolt aims to expand its unique 'experience centres' for aspiring home owners across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Gaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, helping property owners gain a hands-on, guided planning experience that can bring clarity, transparency, and confidence in controlling their home building journey.

The new leadership team, with the CBO Abhinandan Narayan, is well-positioned to drive Brick & Bolt's vision of transparent, predictable home construction.

About Brick & Bolt

Brick & Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. It has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential buildings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick & Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick & Bolt provides 14,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick & Bolt is catering to over 10,000+ units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor