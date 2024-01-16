BRICS CCI Annual Recognition Awards 2024 to be hosted on 19th January 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: The stage is set for a momentous occasion as the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, India Chapter, proudly presents the BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards 2024, fondly known as B.A.R.A. Scheduled for Friday, January 19th, this distinguished event is poised to be a celebration of excellence, innovation, and collaboration within the BRICS nations. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of multilateralism and the concept of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" (the world is one), B.A.R.A embodies an ongoing commitment to unleash the power of the expanding BRICS bloc.

The awards, under the overarching theme "Invest in our Planet," will honor remarkable achievements, recognizing special contributions in Academia, Business, Community, Media, and Policy Making from various BRICS nations. This prestigious occasion will feature esteemed Chief Guests, including the former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest of the inaugural and award ceremony. Maharaja Dr. Karan Singh and Shri Manoj Sinha, along with Shri PP Choudhary as the Keynote Speaker, will share their insights with the distinguished audience.

In a tribute to the rich cultural diversity of the BRICS nations, B.A.R.A. will commence with a captivating opening ceremony, graced by distinguished dignitaries, renowned personalities, and celebrities from each BRICS country. The event will honor exceptional individuals and organizations, including Padma Bhushan Late Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak (BRICS-CCI Lifetime Achievement For Social Change), Padma Bhushan Smt. Rajashree Birla (BRICS-CCI Living Legend Award & Icon for Community Excellence), Padma Bhushan Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (BRICS-CCI Business Excellence Award Entrepreneur of the Year 2023-24), and Padma Shri Kailash Kher (BRICS-CCI Melody Maestro of India Award).

B.A.R.A, more than a one-day award ceremony, represents an ongoing process of celebrating the common factor of unleashing the power of the BRICS bloc. The first edition promises many firsts, unveiling thrilling moments and honoring lifetime achievements. Additionally, there will be a focus on promoting sustainability through the encouragement of Khadi by K.V.I.C. and millets as a symbol of lifestyle changes.

The event will feature speakers from different walks of life sharing their insights on sustainability. Ambassadors from various BRICS nations and friendly nations will grace the occasion, emphasizing the global significance of B.A.R.A. In closing, Dr. BBL Madhukar, Founder of BRICS-CCI, and Dr. Sushi Singh, co-founder of BRICS-CCI and concept designer of B.A.R.A., commend the dedicated team for their unwavering commitment and express enthusiasm for a future filled with limitless possibilities. Congratulations in advance to all the awardees, and here's to a journey of collaboration, innovation, and responsible business practices across our BRICS nations.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), established in 2012, with the efforts of eminent professionals and entrepreneurs, stands as a pivotal organization dedicated to fostering commerce and industry collaboration among the BRICS nations. The Chamber, a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860, is empaneled with NITI Aayog (the highest policy-making body of the Government of India) and recognized by the United Nations.

