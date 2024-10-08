Bright Outdoor Media Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Results

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: The 19th Annual General Meeting of Bright Outdoor Media Limited ("The Company") was held in Mumbai on September 26, 2024, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director - Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. The Company's Financial Statements for F.Y. 2023-24 of Bright Outdoor Media Limited were approved in the meeting. Further, shareholders also approved the distribution of the final annual dividend at the rate of 5%

All the resolutions placed before the shareholders of the Company were adopted and approved by the majority of the shareholders and uploaded the Scrutinizer report along with the voting result on the website of Stock Exchange, i.e. BSE LTD, and the Company website for the reference of shareholders of the Company.

In FY 24, the Company has achieved a revenue of Rs.10, 667.89 lakhs against Rs. 9,150.35 lakhs in FY23, reporting a growth of 16.58%.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited was started in 1980 by Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, a visionary leader in the outdoor media industry. The company offers Out of Home (OOH) advertising media services at advertising sites that include but are not limited to digital LED Hoardings & traditional hoardings, railway boards, railway train panels, transfer stickers, cinema slides, audio promos, full train branding, bus panels & full bus painting, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booths, toll naka, gantry, commercial complex & Malls and others. The company also provides multidimensional and out-of-the-box outdoor advertising campaigns and creative solutions to engage audiences and achieve high advertising impact for their clients. The company endeavors to go beyond just media by understanding the business needs of the brand and delivering complete communications solutions.

In addition to advertising services, the company also engages in real estate, primarily selling and purchasing properties and sharing them on rental/leave and license basis.

The Company has been included in the World Book of Records, 2022, for receiving 2000 felicitations and 5000 awards internationally and owing 1000 clients in the entertainment industry, corporate sector, and FMCG for 33 years. The Company has been felicitated with many awards such as "India's No.1 Brand Award 2014" in India's Best Outdoor Publicity Company Category by No 1 Brand Awards Council, "India's No.1 Brand Award 2017" received from International Brand Consulting Corporation (IBC), USA for the year 2017-18, "Asia's Most Trusted Brand Awards 2019" received in FY 2019-20 and India's Best Brand of the Year Awards, 2022 by Berkshire Corporate Awards, 2022.

The Company's clients are from various industries, including Entertainment Industries, Construction, Education, Jewellery, Insurance, Financial service providers, Aviation, Government Organizations, etc. The Company endeavors to maintain the quality of its services, follow strict procedures to ensure quality, timely delivery, and safety at the site and offers advertising services at a competitive price.

