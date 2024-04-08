Brillio Welcomes Ashish Singh to its Board of Directors

PRNewswire

Dallas (Texas) [US], April 8: Brillio, one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers, today announced that Ashish Singh has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors to help bolster its strategy, especially for the healthcare vertical. Boston-based Singh is currently an Advisory Partner in Bain & Company, and joins the Brillio Board with more than three decades of consulting experience spanning multiple industries, his primary focus being healthcare.

At Bain, Singh led the founding of many of the company's practice areas, including Pharmaceuticals, Enterprise Software, and Media & Entertainment. In 2005, he started Bain's operations in South Asia, and served as the leader of that geographic market until 2015. A decade later, he led Bain's foray into the Healthcare Services space, building the Payer-Provider practice and engaging as Bain clients 3 of the 5 largest U.S. healthcare services companies. He has served two terms on Bain's global Board of Directors, and has also served as the Global Practice Leader for Bain Healthcare. He led Bain India as founding Managing Director (2005-2011), and as Chairman (2011-2015).

"We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned leader such as Ashish Singh to Brillio's Board as part of our verticalization strategy to sharpen our customer-relevance through industry-specific capabilities and offerings," said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. "Ashish brings extensive experience of consulting in the healthcare industry, and building technology-first companies that enable payers, providers, and pharmaceutical enterprises to accelerate their transformation journeys. His deep insights into the future of tech-driven healthcare will boost our ability to address the unmet needs of healthcare and life sciences companies as they turn to technology for improving access, enhancing experiences, elevating outcomes, and optimizing costs. Ashish's visionary approach to steering innovation and transformation across complex landscapes aligns perfectly with our commitment to turning disruptions into advantages for our customers."

"I am excited to join the Brillio board," said Ashish Singh. "Brillio's rise to market leadership with its sharp customer-centricity, challenger mindset, situational fluency, and focus on outcomes has been exemplary. I look forward to collaborating with the passionate and entrepreneurial teams at Brillio to help advance the company's vision for delivering technology-led innovation, transformation, and growth."

Outside Bain, Singh has served on the Board of Lyndra Therapeutics. He is also working with several innovative healthcare technology startups - many of them out of India - as a Board member and strategic advisor. The common theme across these startups is a potentially transformative impact on the U.S. healthcare system - AI/ML-driven healthcare administrative simplification solutions, next-gen care management and delivery in hard-to-serve segments, and big data/real-world evidence-driven solutions.

