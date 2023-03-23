British-headquartered popular AI-powered content assistance platform, upcopy.ai, empowers students and graduates to bridge language gaps and communicate confidently

Cambridge (United Kingdom), March 23: Cambridge-based automated content assistance platform, Upcopy.ai, has emerged as a game-changer in the writing industry, providing a comprehensive suite of writing tools for English learners and non-native speakers worldwide.

The platform fixes writing — catching grammar, spelling and punctuation mistakes, offering suggestions for clarity, synonyms, antonyms, and definitions and giving the option to understand the writing’s tone and emotions. Recently they have launched a library of 50+ pre-defined templates for completing the task, such as essay writing, drafting a statement of purpose for college admission, requesting a letter of reference from their professors or preparing a cover letter for a job interview.

Upcopy.ai came into existence to help users overcome their writing challenges, including grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors, as well as tone, emotion, clarity, readability, consistency and engagement issues. The startup is committed to bridging cultural gaps and facilitating a deeper and more relatable understanding of the text, helping users through the most challenging facets of writing and helping them develop their communication skills.

Writing can be daunting for non-native English speakers, and finding the right words to convey thoughts and ideas can be a real struggle. Upcopy.ai understands its users’ writing struggle and has developed a solution to help them 10x their writing potential.

Product Features:

The English Variants feature in Upcopy.ai allows users to select their preferred version of English, including British, American, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand. This feature is particularly useful for non-native English speakers who may be more familiar with one variant.

With upcopy.ai, one can access a personal dictionary, snippets, and pre-defined templates for essays, cover letters, emails, and letters of recommendation, making it easier to fast-track your writing tasks and confidently use pre-defined content templates and custom style guides.

Since its launch last December, upcopy.ai has gained users from over 85 countries, including English language learners, students, professors, research scholars, bloggers, authors, marketers, and business professionals. The platform is not just limited to correcting grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors; it offers a range of writing tools, including tone analysis, emotion check, and readability check, making it one of the most comprehensive writing platforms available.

The startup believes everyone should have access to the tools they need to express themselves effectively in writing. They strive to solve the struggles of non-native English speakers and are passionate about helping them overcome their writing challenges. The platform aims to empower users with the confidence and skills needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace.

Non-native English speakers, including students, graduates and professionals worldwide, can try upcopy.ai and experience the difference it can make in their writing. With the platform, they can unlock their full writing potential and communicate ideas with confidence and clarity.

Anyone can sign up for a 14-day free trial at upcopy.ai and join the pool of users from over 85+ countries who have already benefitted from their AI-powered content assistance.

Upcopy.ai Media Contact Details:

Bob Madingley

Media and PR Head,

Upcopy.ai

bob@upcopy.ai

