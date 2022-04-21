British PM Boris Johnson visits Adani Group headquarters
By ANI | Published: April 21, 2022 03:02 PM2022-04-21T15:02:15+5:302022-04-21T15:10:39+5:30
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met billionaire businessman Gautam Adani at Adani global headquarters.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani informed about the meeting in a tweet.
"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.
Johnson is on a two-day official India visit to India. He landed in Gujarat earlier today and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad.
