BrowseInfo Recognized as Best Odoo Partner in India at Odoo Experience 2024

Mumbai, India 30th June 2025: BrowseInfo, a leading global provider of Odoo ERP solutions, has been honoured with the title of Best Odoo Partner in India at the esteemed Odoo Experience 2024, held in Belgium. This recognition places BrowseInfo at the forefront of digital transformation and ERP innovation within the Indian and international markets.

With a client base spanning over 80 countries and a portfolio of more than 1,500 published Odoo applications, BrowseInfo has established itself as a major force in the ERP space. As a trusted Odoo Gold Partner, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering scalable, cost-effective, and customisable ERP systems tailored to meet the needs of diverse industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, eCommerce, and the public sector.

Headquartered in India and operational in Malaysia, BrowseInfo is expanding its global footprint with a strategic focus on the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The company is actively deploying region-specific teams to facilitate localised implementation, ensuring faster and more culturally aligned ERP rollouts.

Speaking on the award, Nihar raval managing partner of BrowseInfo stated, “Being named the Best Odoo Partner in India is a significant milestone. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating resilient, forward-thinking ERP solutions that drive real value for our clients. We see ourselves not merely as service providers but as contributors to a smarter, more connected Odoo ecosystem.”

BrowseInfo’s recent work includes transformative ERP implementations for prominent clients such as:

The Ministry of Health in Lesotho , improving supply chain visibility and regulatory compliance.

, improving supply chain visibility and regulatory compliance. ISHA Foundation , where the company integrated global visitor management and eCommerce platforms.

, where the company integrated global visitor management and eCommerce platforms. The Government of Abu Dhabi , optimising lease and finance workflows.

, optimising lease and finance workflows. Sasmar Pharma , which now manages 22 Shopify stores with streamlined compliance and batch tracking.

, which now manages 22 Shopify stores with streamlined compliance and batch tracking. ISKCON International, for whom bespoke systems were developed covering donations, VOIP, guest management, and Prasad delivery.

A key differentiator for BrowseInfo lies in its sustained technical excellence across more than 20 Odoo modules, multilingual support capabilities, and a notable customer retention rate exceeding 90 percent. The company's services span ERP customisation, seamless migration, ongoing support, and client-focused delivery models.

As they prepare for their next phase of growth, BrowseInfo is setting their sights on key international markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, QATAR, Spain and others in Southeast Asia. This expansion is backed by the company's vision to provide agile, localised solutions aligned with global ERP demands.

For further information, visit: https://www.browseinfo.com/

