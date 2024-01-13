Brustro Set to Steal the Spotlight at Paperworld 2024: Three Days, Three Revelations, Unleashing the Future of Art Supplies

New Delhi (India), January 13: Brustro, a beacon of innovation in the art and stationery realm, stands as a testament to the fusion of craftsmanship and creativity. With a commitment to empowering artists worldwide, Brustro is set to captivate audiences at Paperworld 2024 with its ground-breaking product launches.

Brustro, a leading provider of art supplies, is all set to unveil three exceptional products at Paperworld 2024. Mark your calendars as the company prepares to launch an array of innovative items, promising to redefine creativity and functionality in the Industry.

Day 1: January 18th – Brustro Washi Tapes Take Centre Stage.

The excitement begins on the 18th of January as Brustro introduces its much-anticipated range of Washi Tapes. These meticulously crafted tapes are designed to inspire and elevate creative projects. These are eco-friendly and easily tearable by hand. Low-tack adhesive for easy repositioning. Leaves no residue when removed. Importantly, the price-quality ratio sets these Washi Tapes apart from the rest. Versatile and suitable for various DIY endeavours. Perfect for scrapbooking, journaling, card making and gift wrapping.

Day 2: January 19th – Unveiling the 36-piece Brustro Pastel Tone Colour Pencil Set.

On the following day, witness the unveiling of Brustro’s 36-Piece Pastel Tone Colour Pencil Set. This comprehensive set is a testament to precision and innovation, curated to provide artists and enthusiasts with an exquisite palette of pastel tones. Explore the muted hues and superior quality that define this remarkable collection.

Day 3: January 20th – Premiere of the 24-Piece Brustro Oil Pastels Pastel Tones Set. Concluding the series of launches, Brustro proudly presents the 24-Piece Oil Pastels Pastel Tones Set. This exceptional assortment of oil pastels offers artists and creators a rich spectrum of pastel tones, coupled with No fixing is required. They are water-resistant, free of heavy metals, can be wiped (similar to oil painting) and are permanent, but soluble in solvents.

In a captivating interview with the Power Couple, Pankaj Maskara & Shilpa Maskara, the founders of Brustro, provides insights into the inspiration, creative process, and fervent passion that have culminated in the creation of these new launches. Pankaj radiated enthusiasm as they discussed the unique features and creative possibilities these new launches bring to artists of all levels. “Art has the power to inspire, express, and connect. Our range of products are not just a tool; it’s an embodiment of our commitment to empowering artists to unleash their creativity and bring their visions to life,” said Shilpa.

Why Attend Paperworld 2024?

Be among the first to experience three exclusive product launches.

Engage with industry experts and witness live demonstrations.

Explore the creativity and versatility of these cutting-edge products.

Avail special offers and promotions available exclusively during the event.

Paperworld India 2024,18th– 20th Jan.

Visit Booth No. L61 [Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.] to explore these innovative products and engage with their team of experts. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a transformative experience in the realm of art supplies.

For more information on new launches and event, visit www.brustro.in

