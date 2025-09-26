Burger Panda to Create History with 5 New Outlets in Just 15 Days

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: Delhi's fastest-growing burger brand, Burger Panda, has created history by launching five new outlets within just 15 days, a milestone that has taken the city's food lovers by storm. Founded by Mr. Bhanu Soni, the brand has become a household name for burger enthusiasts in a remarkably short span of time.

Adding to the celebration, Burger Panda proudly announced the launch of its first-ever casual dining outlet in West Delhi, redefining the burger experience with a cozy and modern dine-in concept. This marks a significant step forward as the brand expands from quick-service formats to offering customers a complete dining experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder Bhanu Soni expressed his excitement:

"This is a proud moment for us. In less than 8 months, Burger Panda has reached the incredible landmark of 10 outlets across Delhi. This rapid growth shows the trust and love that our customers have given us, and we are committed to serving them the best burgers with unmatched quality."

From its humble beginnings earlier this year, Burger Panda has become one of the fastest-growing homegrown QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) brands in the capital. Its success lies in its unique approach of blending global flavors with an Indian twist, affordable pricing, and an unshakable focus on quality.

With 10 outlets within 8 months, Burger Panda is not just expanding its presence but also redefining how startups in the food industry can scale rapidly while maintaining consistency. The brand is now gearing up to take its success story beyond Delhi, with plans to expand into Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the coming months.

As the Delhi food scene gets hotter, one thing is clear - Burger Panda is here to stay and dominate the burger market with its innovative approach and bold expansion.

