Burns & McDonnell India Expanding to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4: Burns & McDonnell India, part of Burns & McDonnell, is opening a second office, in Bengaluru, to expand the firm's presence in India. Located in Bagmane Tech Park, the second office will open for business on Oct. 3.

Burns & McDonnell India offers clients a full range of consulting, engineering, architecture and construction services. With the new office in Bengaluru, the firm can recruit more personnel to support these efforts.

"Bengaluru is the hub of innovation and technology in India, which makes it a great location for our growing business," says Chad Hotovec, CEO, Burns & McDonnell India. "Our firm continues to grow because we are committed to tackling the energy and infrastructure needs of our clients in India and around the world. We will continue to execute projects efficiently while delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for our clients. In addition to supporting the firm's overall growth, the new office will create employment opportunities in the region."

Breck McGary will serve as the regional office manager in Bengaluru. He joined Burns & McDonnell India in 2016 to help grow its Transmission & Distribution practice. Under his leadership, the team has grown to 400 employees, making it the company's largest group in India. In addition to growing the team, McGary has helped the group establish and expand partnerships with 16 other offices around the globe and expanded its client list to over 60 active accounts while focusing on quality and relationship-building.

Burns & McDonnell India, founded in Mumbai in 2013, is a full-service engineering company that possesses diverse knowledge and experience spanning various sectors such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, transmission and distribution, energy, environmental services, and food and consumer products. Since 2017, the Mumbai office has been certified seven times among the top 100 of India's Best Companies to Work For, by Great Place to Work.

"This is an exciting year for Burns & McDonnell as we celebrate the firm's 125th anniversary and a decade of operations in India," says Mike Brown, president of Burns & McDonnell International. "We are focused on providing optimal engineering, design and construction support for our clientele in India. This expansion will provide new job opportunities in Bengaluru while supporting projects that align with our international strategy."

