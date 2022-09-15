Business Forum with the Consulate General of Malaysia in Mumbai, Post-Pandemic: Business Opportunities with Malaysia

September 15: As countries are recovering from the impact of Covid-19 in many aspects, especially economics, the Consulate General of Malaysia in Mumbai has successfully organized a business forum with selected Business Chambers and companies in Mumbai on 12 September 2022 at the President Hotel. The forum with the theme “Post-Pandemic: Business Opportunities with Malaysia” aimed to highlight Malaysia’s latest economic landscape post-pandemic and deliberate ways and means to further strengthen economic ties between the business entities of the two countries, tapping on the emerging opportunities which are present following the revival of economic activities in both countries.

This forum commenced with a keynote address by H.E. Mr Zainal Azlan Mohd Nadzir, Consul General of Malaysia in Mumbai, then followed by remarks from several Heads of Malaysian Agencies in Mumbai who shared insights on current initiatives and assistance by the respective agency. The Malaysian Agencies involved were the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Mumbai, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Mumbai, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), and Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) Mumbai.

This forum also featured an invited speaker from TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), who shared TCS’s experience on their investment journey in Malaysia. Maybank India, as co-organizer sharing, was on financial facilities that they can render to Indian companies which plan to do business in Malaysia. Question and Answer sessions at the end of this event helped to answer enquiries that attendees had prior to the event.

The business forum furnished attendees with a holistic view of business opportunities and assistance that are available in Malaysia.

https://www.kln.gov.my/web/ind_mumbai

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor