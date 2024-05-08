Business - Lifestyle Magazine THEWOOMAG Launches Print Edition: 25 Unstoppable Women Achievers Felicitated

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 8: THEWOOMAG.com, a career-business-lifestyle digital magazine for women launched the first print edition on 4th May at The Unstoppable Women Summit & Awards, 2024. Speaking at the event, Himanshi Lydia Singh, Founder of THEWOOMAG, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to see my digital magazine in physical form. It is a proud moment for us to celebrate this milestone by recognizing these 25 women super achievers." "After a highly successful decade of digital presence, our mission is to have a deeper positive impact in women's lives. The launch of the print edition is a natural extension of our efforts towards this misson. Over the past 10 years we have flowered into a credible media brand and a beautiful, and highly engaged community. We are deeply honoured to present our first Unstoppable award to these 25 incredible and unstoppable women."

We are immensely grateful to have the support of luminaries like Rajiv Tewari, Founder - Media Network, (Ex-The Indian Express), Qazi M. Raquib, Creative Director at National Herald, Salil Bose, Director-Research-Sage Publications, Puneeta Roy, Youth Activist & Filmmaker, Nina Benjamin, Sr. Director-WNS, Manish Kumar, PR Professionals, Sanjeeva Shivesh, Think StartUp, Vijay Guglani, The Explore, Madhavi Advani, Luxury Consultant and many more.

"The Unstoppable Women Summit & Awards has been a huge success." says Himanshi. "We received the support of several partner brands like - Food Foria, Habibs, Kontent Craft, and the Gurgaon Community Circle." The event was attended by 100 entrepreneurs and leaders from business, media and corporate who cheered the unveiling of the first limited print edition of the magazine - The Unstoppables - a special feature showcasing 25 women achievers and awarding them with golden Unstoppable Trophies. The day was filled with entertainment, as well as powerful speaker sessions, stirring talks and engaging panel discussions.

THEWOOMAG.com is a new age media platform for women that aims to inspire and help them grow holistically through focused content on career, business and entrepreneurship, leadership, wellness and lifestyle integral to a woman's life.

For more details about The Unstoppable Women Summit & Awards please visit: thewoomag.com/article/thewoomag-25-unstoppable-women-achieversawards-winners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor