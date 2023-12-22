BUSY Software Joins hands with NIRC at the Regional Conference 2023, Showcasing Innovations in Business Accounting Technology

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: BUSY Software, a pioneering force in business accounting solution industry, joined hands with the North India Regional Council of ICAI at the NIRC regional conference 2023. The conference, an annual gathering of professionals in the finance and accounting domain, serves as a platform for thought leadership and knowledge exchange. Brijesh Agrawal, CEO, BUSY and Co-founder of IndiaMART, headlined the event with an insightful session on leveraging technology to augment the role of Chartered Accountants (CAs).

Agrawal, spoke on the transformative potential of technology and emerging opportunities for the accounting profession. He said that technology is more of an enabler than a disruptor, if we harness it right. He outlined the emerging billion dollar opportunity in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) and Data Security with a huge potential for Co- creation products and Services. This can be trigger the next growth trajectory for Accounting professionals.

Brijesh Agrawal said "CAs are the backbone of financial management, and empowering them with the right tools is crucial for the country to move ahead. BUSY Software is committed to providing robust accounting solutions that cater to the evolving demands of businesses and contribute to the professional growth of CAs," he stated.

At the event, BUSY Software, reinforced the company's commitment to supporting the CA community by launching special services and offers on BUSY Accounting Software, underscoring the organization's dedication to fostering technological advancement within the accounting profession.

BUSY Software remains at the forefront of innovation, continually refining its offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses and finance professionals. The company's commitment to excellence, as demonstrated at the NIRC Conference 2023, solidifies its position as a leader in the business accounting software landscape.

BUSY is a leading, on-premise ERP & accounting software company, enabling millions of businesses in over 20 countries to manage their business operations and GST/VAT compliances efficiently. It is a 100% subsidiary of IndiaMART - a $2bn valued, public listed company. It aims at a $100bn+ market opportunity with a clear focus on helping companies with an integrated application that works on-premise as well as cloud/mobile and is suitable for B2B and B2C operations.

