Buy Latest Gadgets on EMI with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, presents the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card that lets users convert costs of purchases into easy, no-cost EMIs. In today's digital age, staying updated with the latest gadgets and technology is a necessity. Buying on EMI allows individuals to purchase their desired gadgets without feeling the pinch of the upfront cost.

Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

This EMI Card is designed to provide individuals with the flexibility to purchase a wide range of products on EMI without the need for immediate payment. It offers a range of benefits, including:

* High Loan Limit

With a high loan limit extended to Rs. 3 Lakhs, users can shop for a range of products

* No Cost EMI

Individuals can enjoy no-cost EMI on their purchases, eliminating the burden of additional interest charges

* Flexible Tenor

The card offers a flexible repayment tenor, ranging from 1 to 60 months, allowing individuals to choose a plan that suits their financial needs

* Wide Acceptance

The Insta EMI Card enables individuals to buy gadgets on EMI from over 1.5 lakh partner stores, offering the convenience to shop at preferred outlets

* Instant Approval

The card comes with instant approval, ensuring that individuals can start shopping immediately

How to Buy on EMI with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

The process of buying gadgets on EMI with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is straightforward and hassle-free. Here's how it works:

1. Apply for the Card: Individuals can apply on Bajaj Markets

2. Choose the Gadget: Once the card is approved, individuals can visit any of the partner stores and select their desired gadget

3. Swipe the Card: Users can opt for the card to make the purchase and choose a repayment tenor that suits their financial needs

4. Repay in EMIs: The individual can repay the amount in easy EMIs, without incurring any additional interest charges

Apart from a vast selection of gadgets, users can also buy home appliances, equipment, furniture, and more, on EMI. Whether it's a new smartphone or a home decor, the Insta EMI Card makes it possible to shop without any financial burden.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

