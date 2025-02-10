C4 - Crafting Creative Change Conclave: A Celebration of Innovation, Sustainability and Social Impact Organised by HSNC University in Association with Tisser

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: HäriT Eco-friendly Initiative under HunaR Skill Development Centre of HSNC University, Mumbai in collaboration with Tisser Artisans Trust, organised the groundbreaking C4-Crafting Creative Change Conclave, a celebration of the fusion of creativity, sustainability and social responsibility. The Conclave focused on driving creative change through crafts, sustainability and social entrepreneurship, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, academia, investors, industry pioneers, patrons and changemakers to explore new ways of creating a positive transformation.

The inaugural session of the Conclave was graced by prominent dignitaries including Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University; Smt. Roop Rashi Mahapatra (IAS), Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India; Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University; H.E. Adolfo Garcia Estrada, Consul General of Mexico, Mexican Consulate; Dr. Megha Phansalkar, Founder & Chairperson, Tisser Artisans Trust and Ms. Akruti Bagwe, Director-Operations, World Trade Center.

The Conclave marked the launch of several impactful initiatives, including:

* Logo of HunaR Skill Development Centre of HSNC University: HunaR Skill Development Centre aims to empower artisans, women and specially-abled individuals through skill-building programs.

* Logo of HäriT Eco-friendly Initiative of HSNC University: HäriT Eco-friendly Initiative aims to promote sustainable practices for a greener future.

* R.A.N.G: Reviving Art, Nurturing Generations: A project dedicated to preserving and celebrating traditional crafts.

* Sustainable DIY Kits Inspired by Indian Arts & Crafts: Encouraging eco-conscious creativity and learning.

Inaugural Remarks & Call for Action

In her opening remarks, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla passionately emphasised the urgent need to preserve and promote traditional artisan techniques. Highlighting the importance of immediate action over discussion, she urged the attendees to move from talking about challenges to taking concrete steps towards solutions. She specifically called attention to the pressing global challenges of waste management, environmental degradation and the erosion of traditional craftsmanship. She highlighted the HunaR Skill Development Centre as a key initiative to empower specially-abled individuals with essential skills, vocational training and certifications to foster self-reliance. She also announced the launch of a three-month summit titled 'Crafting Futures'.

Dr. Bagla concluded her address by invoking the principle of UBUNTU"I am because we are," stressing the interconnectedness of humanity and the power of community.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, in his keynote address, expressed his strong belief in the importance of supporting artisans as custodians of India's rich cultural heritage. He emphasised that artisans' skills not only preserve traditional craftsmanship but also offer sustainable livelihoods. Reflecting on the formation of HSNC University, he spoke about the University being the first State University in Maharashtra to be entrusted to the private sector for management, commending Dr. Bagla for her visionary leadership.

Smt. Roop Rashi Mahapatra's Insightful Address

Guest of Honour Smt. Roop Rashi Mahapatra shared key statistics that highlight the immense potential of India's textiles, handicrafts and artisan industry. She cited projections indicating that the Indian textile market is expected to reach US$350 billion by 2030, with exports touching US$100 billion. The integrated "5Fs" model (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Forest) positions India's textile industry as a global leader in sustainable fashion. Smt. Mahapatra also discussed the Kasturi Cotton initiative, launched by the Government of India to enhance the global perception of Indian cotton.

Global Recognition and the Need for Collaboration

Adolfo Garcia Estrada, Consul General of Mexico, lauded the Conclave, noting that it presented a rare opportunity for investors, craft-led enterprises and industry leaders to collaborate and reshape the future of India's $1 trillion handicraft industry. "C4 aims to redefine the future of handicrafts by facilitating dialogue and partnerships," he said.

The Need for Craft Revival and Consumer Awareness

Dr. Megha Phansalkar, Founder & Chairperson of Tisser Artisans Trust, spoke about the urgent need to revive consumers' interest in crafts and make them relevant to urban lifestyles. She emphasised the importance of sensitising the emerging middle class to the history and value of crafts in India, urging stakeholders to work together to create a robust domestic market.

Panel on Empowerment through Circularity and Creativity

The second session featured a panel on circularity and creativity, exploring the transformative potential of crafts, sustainability and the role of social enterprises in driving both economic and social impact.

Dr. Abhishek Lakhtaria, CEO of Adani Foundation, shared a powerful story of empowerment from Gujarat. He highlighted how a young girl, who received a cow as a wedding gift, transformed her life with the support of the Foundation, growing her business from one cow to 70, with annual revenues exceeding Rs1 crore.

Changemaker Spotlight: Mrs. Swati Mohite

The Conclave also showcased the inspiring story of Mrs. Swati Mohite, co-founder of AAI Day Care Sanstha. Motivated by her daughter's diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy 30 years ago, she created a better world for her child and others like her. After completing her B.Ed, she founded the AAI Day Care Centre, which today provides care and skill training to differently-abled individuals. The center teaches valuable skills such as making paper bags, sari covers, agarbattis, rakhis and diyas.

MAVIM's Impact and Women Empowerment

Mahendra Gamare, General Manager of Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), shared that MAVIM's self-help group (SHG) movement has reached over 20 lakh women in Maharashtra. MAVIM's work, recognised by the International Labour Organisation, is seen as a model for other states and has helped create financial independence and social mobility for women across the region.

Addressing the Challenges of Intellectual Disabilities

Archana Chandra, CEO of Jai Vakeel Foundation, highlighted the challenges faced by individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID), who are often invisible in society. She stressed the importance of providing opportunities for these individuals to find purpose and contribute to society through talent and skill development.

Fashion for Change: Repurposing Threads

The Conclave featured a fashion show titled 'Bargaah', which beautifully showcased how craftsmanship can meet sustainability. The show, presented by HSNC University students, featured five vibrant collections:

* Daivya Yog (eco-conscious Khadi garments from Tisser's Kasturba Solar Khadi Centre in Amravati)

* Navsrijan (made from upcycled plastic and T-shirt remnants)

* Kunbi Katha (homage to Goan heritage with vibrant patterns)

* Indradhanush (inspired by Pochampally Ikat, honouring Telangana's heritage)

* Dastakaari (sustainable denim collection, a result of the Waste to Wealth initiative)

Each piece was a fusion of heritage, sustainability and modern design, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable fashion.

Exhibition: Threads of Transformation

The Conclave concluded with an exhibition titled 'Threads of Transformation', showcasing curated artisan products, handlooms and handicrafts. These high-demand products were sold out quickly, reflecting the growing consumer interest in sustainable and ethically-made goods.

The C4-Crafting Creative Change Conclave was an inspiring and thought-provoking event, shedding light on the importance of sustainability, empowering communities and embracing creativity to address the challenges of the modern world.

About HSNC University

Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNC University), Mumbai, a State Public University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan as its Chancellor; eminent industrialist, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani as its Provost and Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla as its Vice Chancellor. HSNC University, Mumbai comprises renowned Mumbai colleges such as Hassaram Rijhumal College of Commerce & Economics (H.R. College) as its lead college with Kishinchand Chellaram College of Arts, Science & Commerce (K.C College) and Bombay Teachers' Training College (BTTC) amongst its constituent colleges.

With over 12,390 students enrolled currently, HSNC University has significantly enhanced its academic portfolio in just five years while launching seven schools: Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management & Real Estate (NHSMRE); D.M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL); Chellaram School of Yoga & Wellness (CSYOW); School of Applied Sciences (SAS); School of Performing Arts (SOPA); School of Humanities & Social Science (SHSS) & School of Interdisciplinary Studies (SIS). HSNC University, Mumbai has a rich, industry-synced curriculum with futuristic teaching methods and is set to build partnerships with the industry.

About Tisser Artisans Trust

Tisser Artisans Trust is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women and artisans, preserving traditional crafts and promoting sustainable livelihoods.Tisser works with artisans from across India, helping them build their skills and scale their businesses while championing ethical and eco-friendly practices. Tisser has a network of more than 10,000 artisans, groups, and SHGs across South Asia. Working in more than 200 art forms, Tisser generates livelihoods for 100+ rural clusters in 18 States of India with over 1,0000 products made using traditional and cultural art forms.

For more information, visit www.hsncu.edu.in or www.tisser.in

Contact Information:

Press Relations- Maya M

PR Head

HSNC University, Mumbai

Email: maya.m@hsncu.edu.in

Phone: +91- 8655962503/ 04

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor