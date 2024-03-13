Cabinet approves India-Bhutan agreement to enhance food safety

New Delhi [India], March 13 : The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the signing of an Agreement between the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in the area of food safety, in a move aimed at fostering closer ties and promoting trade between India and Bhutan.

According to a press release, the agreement, which comes as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two neighboring countries, seeks to enhance cooperation in ensuring the safety and quality of food products traded between India and Bhutan.

It underscores the shared commitment of both nations to uphold high standards of food safety, thereby safeguarding the health and well-being of consumers.

Under the terms of the agreement, BFDA, under the Ministry of Health, Royal Government of Bhutan, will collaborate closely with FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to streamline processes related to food safety compliance.

BFDA will issue a Health Certificate as proof of compliance with the requirements prescribed by FSSAI for products exported to India.

This collaborative approach is expected to significantly ease the process of doing business between India and Bhutan, reducing compliance costs for businesses on both sides.

By providing a standardized mechanism for ensuring food safety compliance, the agreement aims to facilitate smoother trade operations and promote the seamless flow of goods between the two countries.

The signing of the agreement between BFDA and FSSAI is expected to serve as a catalyst for further collaboration between India and Bhutan in the domain of food safety.

It reflects the commitment of both nations to mutual growth and prosperity, underpinned by a shared vision of ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in the food supply chain.

