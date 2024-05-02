CAG of India, Auditor General of Nepal sign MoU to enhance collaboration in auditing

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyam Raya, Auditor General of Nepal.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two countries' Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

The signing ceremony, held in the presence of dignitaries from both nations, marks a milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration in auditing practices.

Through this MoU, a platform will be established for capacity development, knowledge exchange, and mutual assistance in conducting audits.

During the signing ceremony, Murmu expressed his confidence in the partnership between the SAIs of India and Nepal, stating that it reaffirms the shared values and goals of both institutions.

He emphasized the importance of this agreement in developing and strengthening professional capacity, marking a new phase of collaborative engagement to improve work methodologies and exchange knowledge of public sector auditing.

Murmu further elaborated on the benefits of the MoU during his meetings with Nepalese officials.

He called on Prime Minister C M Prachanda and Finance Minister Barsaman Pun, briefing them about the cooperation between the SAIs of both countries and the signed MoU.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by SAI India in adopting new technologies in its working model, including digitizing accounting processes and adopting IT-enabled audit.

Additionally, Murmu met with the Hon'ble Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Nepal Parliament, Mr. Rishikesh Pokharel, discussing mutual cooperation in the field of public sector audit.

He emphasized the efforts made by SAI India to engage productively with PACs at both central and state levels.

The partnership between the SAIs of India and Nepal is expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration in training programs, knowledge exchange, and assistance in audits.

