CAG signs MoU with SAI Bulgaria to enhance collaboration, exchange auditing expertise

New Delhi [India], April 19 : In a step towards fostering international cooperation, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAI Bulgaria, the Bulgarian National Audit Office, in Sofia.

The agreement, inked by the two Supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations.

Through this MoU, a platform will be established for the exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals and technical teams through collaboration in training programs, and mutual assistance in conducting audits.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, "I am confident that signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between our SAIs will further strengthen our bilateral cooperation."

"We look forward to working closely with you and assure you of our support and commitment to energize our capacity development initiatives and exchange of knowledge and information between our SAIs."

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Goritsa Grancharova - Kozhareva, Acting President of the Bulgarian National Audit Office, who emphasized the importance of the agreement in developing and strengthening the professional capacity and audit methodologies of both institutions.

Murmu further highlighted the broader implications of the MoU, stating, "This memorandum of understanding will also help cementing the ties that already exist between our two nations. I am positive that the MoU will also yield many opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge and experience between members of our SAIs and will also foster the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our SAIs."

The signing of the MoU marked a significant milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of India and Bulgaria.

