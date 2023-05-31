Caleedo, receives the Facility Management Excellence Award for Startup at the 2023 BW Business World Facility Management Conference and Excellence Awards

PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 31: Caleedo is thrilled to announce that they have won the prestigious Facility Management Excellence Award for Start-Up at the acclaimed BW Business World Facility Management Conference and Excellence Awards 2023. The grand ceremony took place on May 30th at Aloft, Aerocity, New Delhi.

The BW Facility Management Conference and Excellence Awards 2023 serves as a platform to recognize and honour industry leaders and organizations that have exhibited exceptional achievements, innovation, and best practices in the field of facility management. This year, the event was a remarkable gathering of eminent business leaders, professionals, architects, and other experts from various sectors associated with the facilities management industry.

The award ceremony was the highlight of the event, showcasing the exemplary work and dedication of individuals and organizations in the facility management sector. The eminent jury of the award consisted of Mr. B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, Mr. Sameer Saxena, India Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc; Mr. Harsh Wardhan, CEO, BW Security World and other eminent personalities.

Parikshit Roy, the founder of Caleedo, has been one of the pioneers in IoT and digital applications in the facilities management industry with his dynamic leadership and entrepreneurial spirit. In his long journey of 37 years in buildings industry, he has a unique experience of having being associated with all facets of the building lifecycle like new built environment, Facilities Management, Operations & Maintenance and retrofits. He has published several whitepapers on sustainability, technology, future outlook of the buildings industry both in India and abroad and has worked in senior business leadership roles in leading organizations like Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Compass Group in India and in international markets.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Parikshit Roy on behalf of Caleedo said, "Receiving the Facility Management Excellence Award for Start-Up from BW BusinessWorld is an incredible honour. We are humbled to be recognized as a young company creating an impact in this large undigitized industry sector with a category defining application. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Caleedo. Together, we have strived to bring innovation at scale at affordable cost point. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to BW and the esteemed Jury for this award."

Caleedo

Caleedo is a young B2B category defining Proptech and Workplace Tech SaaS solutions company revolutionizing the way workplace & built environments are managed by integrating ESG, sustainability, and smart workplaces.

Caleedo is based in the NCR, and Bangalore, and has a point-of-presence in all metro cities in India. The company has recently forayed in the UAE and other GCC countries at the back of a few strategic partnership. Next year, the business plans to launch its solutions in selected APAC countries and Australia.

Caleedo has recently tied up with IIT Roorkee to create a first-of-its-kind digital solution which will be a complete game changer in the future of sustainability, health and wellness in the built environments and workplaces.

Caleedo has raised an initial seed round and plans to raise the next round of funding soon

