CamCom Celebrates 8th Anniversary with the Launch of AI& - World's First Large Vision Model for Surface-agnostic Defect and Damage Assessments

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: CamCom Technologies, a pioneer in AI-powered computer vision, marked its 8th Foundation Day with the launch of AI& - the world's first Large Vision Model (LVM) for surface-agnostic defect/damage assessments. This milestone event underscores CamCom's position as a global leader in AI innovation and its commitment to building technology that drives impact at scale.

The celebration was graced by distinguished dignitaries. Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Communication and Information Technology, joined as Chief Guest. His presence highlighted the significance of AI& not just for industry, but for India's role in shaping the future of AI globally.

AI&: A Leap in AI Innovation

Developed indigenously by CamCom, AI& is the world's first Large Vision Model for surface defect/damage assessment. The platform delivers sophisticated reasoning powered by a 24 billion parameter vision model and a custom encoder trained on 18 billion tokens. Seamlessly fused with an LLM, it predicts, prescribes and prevents defects/damages - elevating quality to Six Sigma levels across industries.

This innovation cements CamCom's leadership in delivering AI solutions that move beyond automation to societal transformation, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Chief Guest, Dr. Sasmit Patra, commended CamCom's achievement and emphasized the importance of indigenous AI innovation in securing India's leadership on the global stage. He highlighted AI&'s transformative role in driving industrial growth while fostering responsible innovation.

Ajith Nayar, Co-founder & CEO of CamCom, added, "With the launch of AI&, we have just not unveiled the world's first LVM - we have declared our intent to make India a global beacon for quality and AI driven transformation, raising the bar not just for India but for the world."

Umesh, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, said, "CamCom has unveiled this Large Vision Model (LVM) which subsumes the traditional CNNs and the contemporary vision encoder and transformer architecture into a singularity called AI&. AI& is a unique combination of image qualification, environment detection, defect/damage detection, reasoning and grounded segmentation features which delivers real world accurate assessments for our Insurance, Automotive and Public safety enterprise customers. Made in India for the world, the model comes with industry specific agents that promises to improve enterprise efficiency at scale."

Since its inception, CamCom has emerged as a trusted AI platform company delivering computer vision-powered defect/damage assessment across multiple industries. With its proprietary datasets and deep expertise, CamCom has built solutions that ensure precision, trust, and resilience in sectors ranging from aviation and automotive to public safety and insurance.

The launch of AI& marks not only the celebration of CamCom's 8th anniversary, but also its next chapter of global leadership in AI innovation.

CamCom is an award-winning AI leader, defining the future of computer vision by delivering flawless defect and damage detection across every surface, every time. Headquartered in Bengaluru, CamCom leverages its AI& platform - World's first Large Vision Model for surface agnostic defect/damage assessment - to set new global standards with accurate, objective, and consistent results that transform industries and redefine quality. By combining innovation with responsibility, CamCom is committed to delivering solutions that drive efficiency, safety, and societal progress in alignment with global sustainability goals.

