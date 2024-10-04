Campus Activewear Onboards Vikrant Massey to Unveil the Autumn-Winter 2024 Collection

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 4: Campus Activewear, one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, announces the onboarding of Indian actor Vikrant Massey for the Autumn-Winter 2024 collection. The association between Campus and Vikrant Massey represents a unique blend of style, versatility, and self-expressionqualities that both the brand and the actor embody.

Vikrant Massey is well-known for his versatile on-screen performances and authentic off-screen presence. His journey, from television to starring in critically acclaimed films, mirrors Campus Activewear's evolution into one of India's largest athleisure brands. His passion for experimentation and his grounded nature perfectly aligns with the values of Campus and today's youth versatile, passionate, and authentic.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear said, "Vikrant is known for his versatility. Today, he stands as a respected figure, admired by aspiring artists and especially by today's youth. His down-to-earth charm and relatability embody the core values of Campus Activewear. We believe this collaboration will inspire our audience to embrace their individuality with confidence, just as Vikrant does every day."

The Autumn-Winter 2024 collection is designed for the modern, multifaceted youth who value bold yet comfortable designs. These pieces resonate with Vikrant's effortless and authentic style, creating a synergy between the collection and his persona.

On joining hands with Campus Activewear, Vikrant Massey said, "I've always believed that style is a reflection of one's true self, and I'm thrilled to represent a brand that celebrates individuality while prioritizing comfort. I'm proud to collaborate with Campus, a homegrown brand that takes bold steps to create a fashion statement for every Indian youth."

The Campus Activewear Autumn-Winter 2024 collection is designed with the evolving demands of today's youth in mind. From casual sneakers to stylish athleisure shoes, the collection offers superior comfort and style, catering to a range of lifestyle needs. It will be available across multi-branded stores, exclusive Campus outlets, Campus.com, and e-commerce platforms.

Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 288 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE in May 2022.

