Cancer Care Innovator ZenOnco.io's Founder Dimple Parmar Recognized at the Cartier Women's Initiative Award

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Dimple Parmar, Founder & CEO of ZenOnco.io, has been awarded the prestigious Cartier Women's Initiative Award 2023 for her significant contributions to the Indian cancer care ecosystem. Dimple Parmar started ZenOnco.io after losing her husband and IIM Calcutta batchmate to cancer in 2018. During the journey, she noticed that many things could be done to increase the chances of cure. To spread awareness on this, she first started NGO Love Heals Cancer, and then startup ZenOnco.io. ZenOnco.io provides personalized end-to-end cancer care to patients, including medical treatment, managing treatment side effects, anti-cancer diet, supplements, emotional wellness, and palliative care through its centers, dedicated team of patient counselors and mobile app ZenOnco Cancer Care. Till now, ZenOnco.io has counseled 100,000+ cancer patients, organized 1,000+ events, and touched 200,000+ lives.

The Cartier Women's Initiative is an annual international entrepreneurship program that aims to drive change by empowering women impact entrepreneurs. Through the Cartier Women's Initiative, Dimple has received access to a wide network of like-minded ambitious leaders, tailor-made learning program at the prestigious INSEAD business institute, customized training programs from other industry leaders, and a financial grant of USD 60,000.

Dimple says, "The Cartier Women's Initiative is not just an award. It is rather a bridge from where you are to realizing your full potential. The community supports you in all ways possible, so that you achieve your social goals sooner and are able to impact a lot more lives."

Senior leaders of the Cartier Women's Initiative say, "Dimple's journey got us thinking how one can turn pain and suffering into power and impact. Dimple is a living example of someone who has gracefully embraced what life has given to her, and has turned loss into a powerful force for change. Her startup ZenOnco.io is saving lives from cancer, and also represents that with courage and willpower, we can do anything."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor