Capgemini named transformation partner for India's first Rugby Premier League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Capgemini today announced the extension of its association with IRFU by becoming the transformation partner for the first ever league-based, owned rugby franchise. The GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) will be played in a Rugby 7s format. As the official transformation partner, Capgemini will help to enhance player performance, uplift players' social and sports profiles, and increase grassroots participation in rugby.

Rugby has seen a steady growth in participation and awareness in India, and it now takes a bold leap with the introduction of GMR RPL, making it among the top five sports for India's youth. Capgemini's association with rugby spans over 30 years globally, and this new collaboration with GMR RPL is an extension of its previous India engagement, as the associate sponsor for the Rugby 7s Women & Girls and the Rugby 7s Men & Boys teams. Further strengthening its India rugby footprint, Capgemini has also renewed its three-year partnership with IRFU to support both Rugby 15s and 7s. Together, these initiatives reflect Capgemini's enduring dedication to advancing rugby at both grassroots and elite levelslocally and internationally.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, said, "Capgemini's association with rugby is deeply rooted in our driving principles - team spirit, bold thinking, leadership, innovation, and a genuine sense of enjoyment. Sports is a key pillar of our global engagement and our partnership with IRFU and GMR sports for RPL has further strengthened our commitment to inclusion on and off the field. We aim to make rugby in India more inclusive and accessible, supporting player development from grassroots to the professional level."

Rahul Bose, President, IRFU, said, "We are proud to mark this historic step for Indian rugby with a partner that shares our long-term vision. Capgemini's commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and performance will enable us to grow the game sustainably - from grassroots engagement to elite competition - while strengthening the values at the heart of the sport. With the start of the GMR RPL, their expertise and values-driven approach will be instrumental in helping us shape a modern, inclusive, and competitive future for the sport."

Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, added, "The GMR RPL represents a crucial milestone in our efforts to enhance the status of rugby in India. With Capgemini joining, the sport takes a major leap forward in reimagining how it can be positioned, watched, and experienced in India. This alliance symbolizes the perfect blend of tradition and innovation to grow the sport, enhance performance, and bring fans closer to the action than ever before."

Inspired by its late founder, a passionate rugby enthusiast and player, rugby holds a special place in the history of the Group. Capgemini has sponsored World Rugby and some of its major men's (Rugby World Cup 2007 and 2023) and women's international competitions (Rugby World Cup 2021), as well as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Capgemini is also a Principal Partner of Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

The Group plays a pivotal role in advancing inclusivity in the sport as a Global Partner of the Women in Rugby initiative and supporting the Women in Rugby Leadership Programme, which aims to empower women through leadership and expand the reach of the women's game globally.

The inaugural season of the GMR RPL will be held in India in June 2025. In the first tournament of its kind in the country, GMR RPL will feature some of the world's finest rugby stars from every major sevens playing nation, alongside India's talent. GMR RPL will broadcast live on JioHotstar and STAR SPORTS in India and can be viewed online on RugbyPass TV as well.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of EUR22.1 billion.

Capgemini in India comprises nearly 175,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli.

Get The Future You Want | Learn more about Capgemini in India at www.capgemini.com/in-en.

