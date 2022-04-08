Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI

By ANI | Published: April 8, 2022 12:24 PM2022-04-08T12:24:58+5:302022-04-08T12:35:02+5:30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and automated teller machine (ATM) networks using unified payments interface (UPI).

Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI | Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI

Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI

Next

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and automated teller machine (ATM) networks using unified payments interface (UPI).

"At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his first monetary policy statement for the financial year 2022-23.

Under the card-less cash withdrawal facility, a customer is not required to use his/her debit or credit cards while withdrawing cash from ATMs.

"In addition to enhancing the ease of transactions, the absence of the need for a physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Reserve Bank Of IndiaUPIThe finance ministry of indiaMonetary policy committee of the rbiCentral board of reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india governorFinance ministry and reserve bank of indiaNew india strategyReserve bank of india's boardDeputy governor of reserve bank of india