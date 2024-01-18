Carole Robinson named Chief Communications Officer of Nielsen

Nielsen, the global leader in currency measurement, data and analytics, announced today that Carole Robinson has been named Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao, to whom she will report. Robinson will be responsible for all of Nielsen's global communications, including external media relations, internal communications, corporate philanthropy, and executive communications for Rao and the Nielsen management team. "As we look to take Nielsen into the future of currency measurement at a time when there is so much change, both for us and for the industry, it has never been more important for us to be very clear about our mission and our message," said Rao. "Carole is the right executive with decades of experience across all aspects of media who can bring that to life, for all of our key stakeholders both internally and externally. I am thrilled she is joining us at Nielsen, I look forward to working closely with her as she helps both the company, and me, navigate all of it. "Robinson most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at Buzzfeed Inc., where she led communications efforts including building the digital media company's business narrative, and developing strategic plans for BuzzFeed's new and existing brands and businesses, revenue diversification strategy, product lines, commerce business, M&A, AI content development, and much more.

She was responsible for the company's media and public relations teams, as well as internal communications. "I'm so excited to be joining Nielsen. There's never been a more interesting moment to measure and contextualize engagement, and Nielsen is at the convergence of every platform and audience. Karthik and his leadership team are totally committed to innovation and customer service. I can't wait to join the mix, learn from them, and bring my experience from previous companies where change was the norm," said Robinson. Prior to her role at BuzzFeed, Robinson spent more than 30 years at Viacom, where she rose through the ranks at the global media conglomerate to ultimately serve as its EVP of Corporate Marketing and Communications from 2011-2015. Her tenure at Viacom also included a variety of communications and executive advisory roles with some of the industry's most respected brands, including at MTV Networks where she oversaw communications for much of her time there. Her responsibilities throughout her career at Viacom included communications, research, creative services, special events, corporate philanthropy and standards and practices. Robinson serves on Colgate University's Alumni Council and served on The Public Theater's Brand Identity and Marketing Committee and the Leadership Committee for the Brooklyn Museum's Sackler Center for Feminist Art. She received a Gracies Leadership Award from the Alliance for Women in Media in 2019. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments of female executives paving the way as change-agents and ceiling-breakers across the media industry. Robinson graduated from Colgate University, and resides in New York.