CarTrade Tech Profit Zooms by 109% to 64 crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: CarTrade Tech Limited, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2025. In Q2FY26, the Company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of₹222.14 crores, representing a 29% year-on-year (YoY) growth, and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹64.08 crores, up 109% YoY.

Key Highlights - Q2FY26 (Consolidated):

- Revenue of ₹222.14 crores in Q2FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 29%.

- EBITDA of ₹63.60 crores in Q2FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 94%

- Profit before tax for the quarter is at ₹79.93 crores, resulting in YoY growth of 115%.

- Profit after tax for the quarter is at ₹64.08 crores, resulting in YoY growth of 109%.

Key Highlights - H1FY26 (Consolidated):

- Revenue of ₹420.64 crores in H1FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 28%.

- EBITDA of ₹107.10 crores in H1FY26, resulting in YoY growth of 96%

- Profit before tax for the H1FY26 is at ₹136.84 crores, resulting in YoY growth of 122%.

- Profit after tax for the H1FY26 is at ₹111.14 crores, resulting in YoY growth of 107%.

Consolidated results for the quarter ended and half year ended September 30th, 2025

The company's financial performance for Q2FY26 shows strong growth across all key metrics compared to Q2FY25. Total income rose by 29% to ₹222.14 crore, while EBITDA nearly doubled, increasing 94% to ₹63.60 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged 115% to ₹79.93 crore, and Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 109% to ₹64.08 crore. For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), total income stood at ₹420.64 crore, up 28% year-on-year. EBITDA increased 96% to ₹107.10 crore, PBT rose 122% to ₹136.84 crore, and PAT grew 107% to ₹111.14 crore, reflecting robust operational and profitability improvements over the previous year.

Segment Performance - Q2FY26

CarTrade Tech Delivers its highest ever Revenues and profits across each of its businesses

- The Consumer Group continued to scale profitably, delivering 37% YoY revenue growth and 82% YoY PAT growth.

- The Remarketing Business posted robust results with 23% YoY revenue growth and 30% YoY PAT growth.

- OLX India maintained strong momentum with a 17% YoY growth in revenue and a 213% YoY increase in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration of synergies.

Operational Highlights

- The Company attracted ~85 million average monthly unique visitors during Q2FY26, with 95% of the traffic being organic, underlining strong brand equity and content leadership.

- CarTrade Tech now has a presence in 500+ physical locations, including Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure & Signature dealers, and OLX India franchisees, strengthening its pan-India network and enabling last-mile connectivity.

- Its leading digital platformsCarWale, BikeWale, and OLX Indiaeach cater to more than150 million annual unique visitors, underscoring the scale and depth of engagement across the ecosystem.

- The remarketing business achieved an annualized run-rate of 1.8 million listings for auction, reinforcing its leadership in vehicle remarketing.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr. Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder, CarTrade

Tech, said,

"We are delighted to deliver yet another record quarter with strong growth across all our businesses. The consistent momentum in revenues and profitability reflects the strength of our diversified digital ecosystem and the focus on operational excellence. This quarter, our revenues grew by 29% year-on- year to ₹222 crores and profits rose by 109% to ₹64 crores marking our highest-ever performance. We remain committed to sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About CarTrade Tech Limited: (www.cartradetech.com; NSE: CARTRADE|BSE:543333)

CarTrade Tech Limited is India's largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.

