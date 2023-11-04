Casa Decor Unveils its First Flagship Store in Spectrum Mall, Noida, Sector 75

NewsVoir

New Delhi/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4: Casa Decor, the trailblazing home decor brand based in Noida, has opened its first flagship store in the vibrant heart of Noida Spectrum Mall in Sector 75. This marks a significant milestone in Casa Decor's journey as it brings its extensive range of exquisite home decor products closer to its esteemed customers.

The new flagship store boasts a spacious and beautifully designed showroom, showcasing a stunning collection of eclectic home decor items that are bound to enhance the aesthetic appeal of homes and workspaces. From functional furniture and elegant kitchenware to charming accessories and unique wall art, Casa Decor has something for every style and budget. With an unwavering commitment to the modern homeowner, the brand elegantly marries affordability with contemporary design sensibilities.

Niraj Johri, the visionary Founder and CEO of Casa Decor, expressed his enthusiasm about the new store launch, "We take immense pride in extending our footprint in Noida with our very first flagship store. This represents a significant step forward for Casa Decor in its commitment to providing affordable and top-notch home decor solutions. Our dedicated team has worked relentlessly to curate a collection that transcends trends and resonates with the essence of modern living. We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome our valued customers to our beautifully crafted store and are excited to share that more such ventures are on the horizon."

The Spectrum Mall, located in Sector 75 of Noida, is a thriving hub for shoppers and homeowners alike. Ahead of the festive season Casa Decor's presence in this vibrant location is certain to elevate the shopping experience for those seeking to enhance the visual appeal and comfort of their living spaces. The brand's wide-ranging collection also includes decor accents, hardware, garden accessories, bathware, and solid wood furniture such as bookshelves, benches, and wall racks etc.

Founded by Niraj Johri in 2008, Casa Decor is a hardware and accessories brand in the home furnishing industry. With presence in more than 14,000 locations, the brand expanded its business across the Americas and Europe. Despite its global presence, Casa Decor continues to remain true to its roots with factories in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. "Casa Decor was born to provoke and celebrate a desire for beauty in our everyday lives." Casa Decor has travelled across the different corners of India, from the lush green mountains of Kashmir to the backwaters of Kanyakumari and sand dunes of Rajasthan to the tea estates of Assam, to bring connoisseurs everywhere a wild experience of wonderfully crafted handmade products. Products that explore and allow its onlookers to experience the varied world of home furnishing that change their character from region to region.

