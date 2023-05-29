CBI registers case against Rolls Royce, its India top executive in procurement corruption case

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against British multinational aerospace and defence company Rolls Royce, its India director Tim Jones for alleged corruption in the procurement of 24 Hawk 115 Advance Jet Trainer Aircraft during 2003-2012.

The case was also registered against British Aerospace Systems (BAE Systems), and individuals Sudhir Choudhire and Bhanu Choudhire.

The CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case.

According to the complaint filed before the police, it alleged some Ministry of defence officials, who are also accused in the matter, used their positions as public servants and approved and procured a total of 24 such jets costing GBP 734.21 million.

The complaint also alleged those officials gave license for manufacturing 42 additional aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) against materials supplied by the UK-based manufacturer for an additional amount of USD 308.247million and USD 7.5 million towards Manufacturers' Licence Fee, in lieu of huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks paid by the said manufacturer and its officers to intermediaries, despite the fact that the agreements, integrity pact and associated documents/orders pertaining to the said deal prohibited payments to intermediaries and middlemen.

