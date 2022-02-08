" CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 10th & 12th | How to score 90% + in 2022 Board Exams "

CBSE released its Class 10 & 12 sample papers for Term 2 exam 2022 for all subjects

You can download the subject-wise sample papers PDF with marking scheme format in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022.

As you already know, the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Board Exam will be held in March-April 2022. To help you prepare better, CBSE has released on the official site.

Scoring 90% in your 10th board exam is easier than you think. You can smartly ace your results if you know how to plan your time and work hard in the right direction.

This article is a guide to help CBSE Class 10 & 12 students prepare for your board exams.

9 Steps To Score 90%+ in 2022 Board Exams

1. Pick the right study partner

To get the best results, you need to partner with the best. And that partner is

. These are created per the latest circular no. Acad - 07/2022 syllabus.

This has the entire Term 2 syllabi which are based on the new pattern. The question papers have fully solved answers that help you if you're self-studying.

Each of the books also has detailed expert solutions to understand the concepts deeply. Their range of subjective questions includes NCERT, VSA, SA, LA, Very Short, Short, and long questions.

3. Make a study strategy

Strategy is a systemized map to help you score 90%+ easily. To help you study smartly, Oswal - Gurukul launched their for class 12th Science stream PCM, PCB and Commerce set for the 2022 Term II exam. And for class 10th Sample papers include Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English Language & Literature, Hindi A & Bbased on the new SQP pattern.

Since there is very little chance that you'll get a question beyond your prescribed textbooks, practicing from such sample papers prepare you with the most commonly-asked questions.

4. Time your timetable

Planning your timetable is crucial, so record how much time you're spending on each subject and specifically in which section.

If you're spending 20 mins on Math and 10 mins in geometry but only 5 mins in algebra, you know you need to work harder in geometry and solve those sums faster.

5. Avoid burnout & be healthy

Only studying hard and solving these papers won't make you score 90%+. A healthy lifestyle is a key to ace your CBSE board exam 2022 effectively.

Board exams are an important time in your life. So, getting good results will be the first stepping-stone in your dream college and might shape your career.

Study but also exercise and eat healthily. Avoid distractions like mobiles or watching web series for some months, and your future self will thank you for it.

6. Hone your basics & prioritize challenging subjects

Many times you may put off challenging subjects due to boredom or laziness. You might prepare only chapters you already are good at as it makes you feel more confident, but actually, this is a very dangerous approach.

Hence, find the topics you find difficult and work on bettering them.

7. Revise to prepare better

For students preparing for ICSE Class 10 Semester II, the, that Oswal Gurukul has designed, will also be a helpful guide. This ICSE specimen paper 2022 for Class 10 is as per the reduced syllabus prescribed by the council.

The handbook includes subject-wise question papers strictly based on the Modified Assessment Plan issued by the board on July 2021.

8. Exercise and stay hydrated

Be active, drink 3-4L of water, and exercise daily.

Select an activity or an exercise, like jogging, jumping, or Yoga, you enjoy doing the most, and make it a part of your routine. But don't overdo anything. Instead, choose something that seems easy yet fun to do so that after you're done with that, you feel energized, not dull.

9. Take breaks and enjoy this time

Students preparing for their 2022 Term 2 board exams, please know that this exam is very important, but don't let it terrify you. Unnecessary fear and stress will hamper your preparations and affect your months of hard work.

So chill and enjoy this study time as this is one of those times that you'll remember the most.

Scoring 90%+ marks in CBSE Term 2 exams got easier

Scoring 90%+ is super easy when you have the right study partner. Give in your best efforts. The result will automatically follow.

Until then,

Prepare. Practice. Perform.

All the best for your CBSE Term 2 board exams.

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor