Celebrate International Bubble Tea Day with Easy Boba’s Irresistible Offer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Easy Boba, a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts, is thrilled to celebrate International Bubble Tea Day with an irresistible offer for its customers on April 30. On this special occasion, Easy Boba will offer Water and Milk-based Select Boba Tea such as Litchi Watermelon, Kiwi Pineapple, Black Charcoal and Red Velvet at an astonishingly low price of flat Rs. 30/- only. This offer is exclusively available offline at all Easy Boba stores, inviting boba lovers to savor their favourite beverage at wallet-friendly prices.

International Bubble Tea Day is celebrated worldwide to honour the delightful concoction of tapioca pearls and flavored tea, which has captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Easy Boba, known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the boba industry, is joining the celebration by making this delectable treat accessible to all.

The exclusive offer will be available from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, allowing customers to relish the refreshing taste of Boba Tea during the evening hours. Whether it’s a mid-week pick-me-up or a weekend treat, Easy Boba’s International Bubble Tea Day offer is the perfect opportunity to share the joy of boba with friends and family.

Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba, expressed his excitement about the celebration, saying, “International Bubble Tea Day is a momentous occasion for boba enthusiasts around the world, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. Our mission at Easy Boba has always been to make delicious boba accessible to everyone, and this offer is our way of spreading happiness and delight to our valued customers.”

With multiple Easy Boba stores conveniently located across Oshiwara in Andheri, Kemps Corner in Mumbai, Sion, Mira Road, Hill Road and Carter Road in Bandra customers can easily avail themselves of this special offer and treat themselves to a delightful serving of Boba Tea.

“Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate International Boba Day with Easy Boba and enjoy the authentic taste of Boba Tea for flat Rs. 30/- only. Visit your nearest Easy Boba store and join us in raising a can to the beloved beverage that has captured the hearts of boba enthusiasts everywhere” Adnan Sarkar added.

Link to follow on the InstagramPage: https://www.instagram.com/easybobaindia?igsh=MWRzcmFpZjBkdTk2MA==

About Easy Boba:

Easy Boba is a leading destination for boba enthusiasts, offering a wide range of delicious Boba Tea Flavors made with the finest ingredients. With multiple locations across the city, Easy Boba is dedicated to providing an unforgettable boba experience to its customers.

Website: https://www.easyboba.in/

