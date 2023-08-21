Celebrating 2 Years of Excellence In Digital Marketing & Fintech Services at Nextbigbox

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Nextbigbox, a prominent player in the IT and marketing sector in India is elated to announce the celebration of its 2-year anniversary this month. Since its inception in 2021, Nextbigbox has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success for them.

The MSME-registered company is well-recognized by StartupIndia and is an active member of ASSOCHAM and ICSI-NIRC corporate. The ISO 9001:2015 certified company has successfully partnered with industry leaders like Bharat Fincare, EverydayLoanIndia™, CSL Finance Limited, softhear, startup tax suvidha, camelride preschool and more to revolutionize their business growth.

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated team of professionals and supportive partners. They all have been integral in our success throughout the remarkable journey," said the Founder of Nextbigbox, Avisekh Sharma. "This anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead. We’ll continue to revolutionize the digital marketing and Fintech landscape. Nextbigbox’s commitment to innovation has been at the heart of its growth. With a strong focus on next-level growth with IT solutions and comprehensive service, the company has consistently developed cutting-edge solutions that address industry challenges and elevate standards. Looking ahead, Nextbigbox aims to further enhance its offerings, explore new market opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers.”

In celebration of this significant milestone, Nextbigbox has planned a series of events to honor the milestone achievement. The festivities will kick off with an intimate gathering with employees, industry partners, and clients, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the company's growth. Additionally, Nextbigbox will be launching a limited-time anniversary promotion and offering exclusive discounts on its services as a gesture of gratitude to its loyal clients.

About Nextbigbox: Nextbigbox was founded in 2021 by the engineer duo Avisekh Sharma and Deepesh Kashyapa. The co-founders have advanced recognition that comprehensive Fintech and digital marketing solutions would profoundly impact business growth and excellence. Nextbigbox has since expanded its offerings to include fintech, loan management systems, sales CRM software, API, Google ads, SEO, and SMO services. They are now a Google partner and Meta certified agency with clients globally.

Learn more about them at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextbigbox/

