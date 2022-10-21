Celebrating 37th anniversary, Shree Maruti honored its unsung heroes for their dedication to the company

Under ‘Jewels of Shree Maruti’ initiative, the company felicitated and rewarded 37 backstage crew to honor their services

Ahmedabad, October 21: Recognizing the dedication, hard work and services of the passionate back-end staff, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd, one of India’s leading courier and logistics companies, had celebrated its 37th anniversary in a unique way. The Ahmedabad based company under its ‘Jewels of Shree Maruti’ initiative, felicitated 37 star employees from the nationwide network with a certificate and rewarded with the cash prizes for their dedication and commitment to the company.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd, “Shree Maruti has seen many ups and downs throughout its journey but thanks to our channel partners, employees and all the stakeholders, the company always came out as a winner and set new benchmarks. On our 37th anniversary, it’s time to honour our unsung heroes, who hardly came into limelight but have always been committed, working hard with exceptional passion and inspiring others to create a great work place. Housekeeping staff, Office Assistants, Security Guards, Sweepers and all background staff are strong pillars of our organization and we are ever grateful to them”.

Shree Maruti has recently revamped its identity with a new logo and vision. The tagline saying ‘Infinite Possibilities’ expresses the company’s aspiration to explore new avenues, expand the network nationally and internationally, bring in world class technology advancements, introduce innovative products, make it a best place to work, strive to get highest customer satisfaction and become a No. 1 courier and logistics firm.

“We would like to give special thanks to the imperative pillars of our organization, our valued clients, channel partners, associates, vendors, customers and all our well-wishers for their continuous support. We are ever grateful for the opportunities we are given to partner up through all these years”, added Mr. Mokariya.

Honouring the employees and channel partners for their dedication and hard work, Shree Maruti is continuing its tradition and values of creating a better workplace for all. Under the ‘Jewels of Shree Maruti’ initiative, the company is bringing the best of the HR practices for its workforce. The 37 employees chosen from across the centres in India were selected based on their performance and undeniable passion for their job. They were rewarded with a certificate and cash vouchers to honour their association with the company.

