"Celebrating Excellence: Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 Honors Top Businesses and Innovators in Pune

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024, presented by SwiftNLift Media Group, took place at the prestigious El-Pro Mall in Pune. This grand event brought together visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and distinguished guests to honor outstanding contributions in various industries. The esteemed actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding glamour and significance to the event.

The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar is an annual event recognizing exceptional business achievements and innovations across diverse sectors in Maharashtra. SwiftNLift Media Group, a renowned global platform dedicated to celebrating and connecting businesses, organized this prestigious awards ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate excellence in the business community.

About SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading global platform dedicated to celebrating and connecting businesses through its renowned magazine, SwiftNLift. With a mission to foster links between industries and their clientele, SwiftNLift Media has become a key player in recognizing and promoting business excellence worldwide. The group's efforts have resonated globally, celebrating over 3,000 businesses and fostering a vibrant business community.

Event Highlights:

Chief Guest: The award ceremony was graced by the presence of the renowned actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare, who shared her insights and experiences with the audience, inspiring attendees with her words of encouragement and support for the business community.

Award Categories: The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar recognized businesses and leaders across various categories, including innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, community impact, and more. Each award highlights the exceptional contributions and achievements of individuals and organizations in their respective fields.

Special Recognition: The event also featured special recognition for businesses and leaders who have demonstrated outstanding resilience and innovation in the face of challenges, showcasing the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives the business community in Maharashtra.

Quotes from the Event:

Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, stated, "We are honoured to recognize the outstanding contributions of businesses and leaders in Maharashtra through the Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar. This event reflects our commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering connections within the business community."

Actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare added, "It is a privilege to be part of an event that acknowledges the hard work and dedication of businesses and entrepreneurs. Their achievements inspire others to strive for success and make a positive impact in their industries."

SwiftNLift Media Group congratulates all the award winners and nominees for their exceptional contributions to the business community and looks forward to celebrating more successes in the future.

List of Awardees

1. Vaibhav Dhanraj Ingle, Owner, At View Interior's, Outstanding Interior Designer & Vastu Consultant Company Of The Year

2. Harshikesh Shekhar Thakare, Owner, Karuna Celebration, Hotel Brand Of The Year

3. Jagadeep Laxminarayan Bhimarathi, Founder And CEO, JMD'S Builder And Developers Pvt. Ltd., Best Engineer And Developer In Solapur

4. Hema Shailendra Shinde, Owner, Anushka Makeover & Training Center Solapur, Best Beauty Parlor Award

5. Pavan Ramesh Khare, Interior Designer, Pavan Associates, Best Interior Designer Of The Year

6. Akshay Prakash Lokhande, Owner, TOP VIP NUMBER'S, The Best VIP Mobile Numbers Services Provider In India

7. Sunil Gopalrao Mahajani, Founder, Bhagwati Bhagwan Mahila Gruha Udyog, Solapur, Best Food Manufacturer & Supplier Of The Year

8. Dr Hanumant Sudamrao Shelke, Founder And President, Universal Animal Welfare Society, Best ABC Surgery And ARV Programme Unit Award

9. Kapil Nyati, Proprietor, Kaveri Foods, Best Quality Banana Products And Namkeen

10. Vinod Ukharda Mali, Chairman, Sujanavi Social Welfare Federation, Pune, Best Social Activity Award

11. Dattatray Laxman Kundlik, Owner, Vijay Hindu Hotel, Most Preferred Business Hotel of the Year

12. Rushikesh Laxman Thorat, President, Human Rights Judicial Council, Social Worker

13. Sanjaykumar Dnyandeo Ladkat, Managing Director, Chintamani Industries, Revolutionary Eco-Industry Award

14. Subodh Sonawane, Director, Shashwat Facility & Management Service Pvt. Ltd., Young Entrepreneur of the Year

15. Shabnam Khan, Director, Galaxy School of Professional Excellency, Outstanding Educational Institution

16. Saraswati Devnure, Managing Director, Bhuse Energy Solution, Solar Service Provider of the Year

17. Suresh Hanmant Jadhav, Proprietor, Vandana Tools, Best Product Innovation

18. Charandas Janardhan Nitnavare, Business Head, Sumedh Electricals & Services, Best Electrical Contractor

19. Gaurav Agarwal, Founder and Director, Being Addictive, Best Performance Marketing Strategy

20. Mahadev Shindkhede, Director, Elegant Furnishings, Best Furnishings Service Award

21. Shubhangi P. Kawalkar, Owner, Gomay Agarbatti Dhup, Best Organic Product

22. Sandeep Sudam Khanekar, CMD (Chief Managing Director), Redsoil Builders LLP, Heritage Properties, Idyllic Estates, Residential Property of the Year

23. Avinash Sahebrao Tengale, Founder & CEO, Aayush Corporation, Best Semiconductor - Engineering Consultant

24. Pankaj Vitthalrao Raut, Managing Director, PVR Infrastructure Solutions, Facade Contractor of the Year

25. Ravindra Lonkar, Founder, Sportify Creations, Outstanding Corporate Clothing Customer Service

26. Dr Suniel Ghagare, Managing Director & CEO, Tanishq Holidays, Rising Star in Travel Industry

27. Shrikant Digambar Kendhe, Entrepreneur, Ever Fresh Modular Kitchen Industry, Best Modular Kitchen Manufacturer

28. Maitreeyi Pawar-Khandave, Director, Rajdeep Engineering Systems (Pune) Pvt. Ltd., Excellence in Pneumatic Powder Handling Systems And Air Pollution Control Systems

29. Anil Sangayya Hiremath, Managing Director, Swami Agro Overseas, Most Environmentally Friendly Fruits & Vegetables Supplier

30. Vedmurti Deven Mukund Kari, Vedmurti Pandit, Cosmic Compass, Astrologer And Vastu Consultant Remedies

31. Omkar Sadashiv Ghate, Managing Director, Ghate Waterproofing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Excellence in Waterproofing Solutions Award

32. Gunjan R. Yadav & Er. Vikas Krishna Kolhe, Principal Architect- MD & Civil Engineer- MD, Saiarchivil Designs and Constructions, Best Architectural Design Firm

33. Chetan Chavan, Owner, Shiv Sai Enterprises, Street Light Octagonal Pole

34. Arun S. Kulkarni, Managing Director, Shiva Engineers, Best Food Processing Machinery/Project Manufacturer

35. Sagar Uttam Ahire, Founder, Vanaspati Vidya Mission, Best Overall Ayurveda and Vastushastra Practice

36. Pravin Chaudhari, Owner, SV Profiles, All Types Industries Raw Materials Supply

37. Kaveri Sanjay Jagtap, Owner, Mukttangan Gruhudyog Mahila Pratisthan, Outstanding Female Entrepreneur

38. Sudhir Devkar & Priya Devkar, CEO and CFO, Kryzen Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Best Innovation in Agrotech

39. Aniket Chaudhary, Founder, Metal-Line Industries, Innovative Safety Solution of the Year

40. Tanvir Tahir Shaikh, Owner, Tumkur Tatte Idli, Best Pure Veg Snacks Restaurant of the Year

41. Rohit Ramdas Zanjad, Director, Gemstech Infrastructure Private Limited, Excellence in Sustainable Construction

42. Vijay Manik Choudhari & Aruna Vijay Choudhari, Owner, Choudhary Biryani House, Top Chicken Dum Biryani

43. Rushikesh Dilip Sawant & Aarti Dilip Sawant, Founder & Co-Founder, Cheesy Vadewale (The House of Vadapav), Top Snacks Restaurant for Unique Flavour Combinations

44. Sachin Mohan Zurunge, Director, Savi Buildcon, Top Real Estate Agency

45. Manisha Ashok Munde, Owner, Shradha Beauty Salon, Best Overall Beauty Salon Store

46. Manorama Sidharth Rode, Owner, New Shradha Beauty Parlour, Best Beauty Parlour of the Year

47. Swapnil Bhagwan Patil, Founder & Owner, Knowk Me, Leadership in Workforce Expansion

48. Santosh Kantilal Makude & Swapnil Kantilal Makude, Director, Swapnil Caterers and Events, Best Catering Service, Food Industry and Hospitality

49. Rupali Ashok Garud, Managing Director, Tanaya Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Best Water Manufacturer

50. Neetu Shinde, Founder, Snaya Ladies Beauty Parlour, Excellence in Salon Services

51. Dattatray Hansajirao Deshmukh, Managing Director, Mandesh Bakers, Best Artisan Bakery

52. Sonali Dhanaji Patil & Dhanaji Jaywant Patil, Founders, Saishraddha Group, Saishraddha Foundation, J P Patil Institute, Best Educational Platform & Best Online Service

53. Manoj Sonawane, Managing Director, The Startup Booster, Best Consultancy Firm

54. Manoj Sonawane, Managing Director, Easy Tender 24, Excellence in Client Service

55. Bharati Shantjit Randive, Managing Director, Dream Light LED & Solar Pvt. Ltd., Best LED Light Manufacturer

56. Prasad Rajendra Naik, Owner, Beast Fitness Club Katraj, Beast Fitness Club Overall

57. Yogesh Khushal Gawande, Owner, Gawande Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Excellence in Pre-Sale Services

58. Sachin Mane & Komal Sankapal, Founder, Meta for Data Technologies Private Limited, Data-Driven Company of the Year

59. Jyoti Piyush Solanki, Yoga Instructor, Jyotee Yoga Center, Best Yoga Instructor Of The Year

60. Sanjay Manohar Kumbephalkar, Owner, Sankalp Vyasanmukti Kendra, Outstanding Social Worker Of The Year

61. Raj Bhimu Pawar, Founder, Fast-X Clothing Brand, Innovation In Retail And Manufacturing

62. Amey Sadashiv Badadare, Founder & Owner, 360 Car Spa, Best Innovations In Car Wash Industry

63. Surekha Sandip Kale, Government Of Maharashtra, S.K. Gifts And Varieties Khadki, Gift Shop Of The Year

64. Dr Reshama Patil, Director, Elite Care Clinic, Rising Star In Homoeopathy

65. Sagar Haribhau Nanekar, Owner, Shree Ganesh Enterprises, Best Exporter, Importer & Courier Services Of The Year

66. Nilesh Dattaram Bhagat, International Model, Best International Model Of The Year

67. Durga Anil Sadul & Anil Markandey Sadul, Owner, Society Q Guidelines, Best Housing Society Management And Accounting Services Of The Year

68. Mayur Arun Sarode, Founder, Mas Fitness Academy & Gym, Outstanding Contribution To Fitness Industry

69. Maheash Shilimkar, Managing Director, Mahesh Motor Driving School, Green Driving School Of The Year

70. Pooja Nikhil Agarwal, Nutritionist And Fitness Expert, Best Nutritionist Of The Year

71. Dr Vinayak Gavali, Director, Gabha Health Services Pvt. Ltd., Award for the Best Government Health Scheme Provider in Private & Public Sector

72. Shilpa Milind Khude & Milind Nilkanth Khude, Director, Niti Spices and Pickles Pvt. Ltd., Best Quality Spices and Pickle Products of the Year

73. Roshani Dinesh Sonone, Director, Kids First Step School, Best Educational Institute

74. Preeti Hanumant Adling, Owner, Shritha Beauty Academy, Best Makeup & Best Saloon Award

75. Satish Kedari, CEO, Bhakti 24 Developers, Real Estate Business of the Year

76. Satish Dnyanashwar (Father) & Shaila (Mother) Kedari, CEO, Shree DnyanShaila Enterprises, Entrepreneur of the Year

77. Ajit Arjunrao GaradePatil, Owner, Vighnaharta Transport and Travels Services, Best Transport and Travels Services Provider Award

78. Vikram Namdev Dube, Owner, Yashoda Collection, Best Men's Clothing Store

79. Vijaya Ashok Shivale, Managing Director, Siddhivinayak Genset Pvt. Ltd., Rise and Startup Award (Business Innovation Award)

80. Jaanvi Kavalekar, CEO, Vishwa Organic, Women CEO of the Year

81. Suresh Dnyaneshwar Kadam, Singer, Indian Idol Marathi Fame Outstanding Singer Award

82. Piyush Sangeeta Dattatraya Jawalkar, Owner, JP. Infra, Entrepreneur of the Year in Construction Business

83. Rohit Rajendra Bhosale, Founder, Malhar Interior, Creative Entrepreneur of the Year

84. Prof Revan Kadam, Director, SICM CLASSES, PCMC, Best Coaching Institute

85. Sachin Sudhakar Kundojwar, Founder & Chairman, Revanshi Gramvikas Bahuuddeshiya Santha, Pune, NGO of the Year 2024

To nominate for upcoming award: Visit Here

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor