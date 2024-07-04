Celebrating Four Years of Stylish Success: Snitch to Offer 4X Better Customer Experience, Along with Exciting Anniversary Deals

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 4: Snitch, India's fastest-growing men's fashion brand, has announced a significant upgrade to its customer experience to mark its 4th Anniversary celebrations. As part of the celebration, Snitch is now faster, wider, and more convenient:

* 4x faster: Instead of the usual 3-4 days delivery, customers in select cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad can now receive home delivery of Snitch's products within a day.

* 4x wider product selection: Snitch strives to cater to every fashion need of Indian men. Therefore, the company has recently launched a new suit collection and has added substantially to its existing line of shirts, t-shirts, trousers, jeans, cargo pants, perfumes, and accessories.

* 4x closer to customers: A sense of touch and feel enables customers to make more informed fashion choices. Thus, Snitch has 12 stores in cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Surat, and Vadodara. Moreover, the company is rapidly expanding its on-ground presence and plans to have 40 more stores by the end of FY 25.

The celebration does not just end at this. Snitch's loyal customers can join the celebration and enjoy significant sitewide discounts on their shopping of Snitch products. These special deals will be available for a Limited period.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the love and support that Snitch has received from our amazing customers over the past four years. The journey has been humbling, and it's with this incredible support in mind that we promise to continue offering the best of everything - exquisite style, unbeatable prices, unmatched reachability, and exceptional customer service," says Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder of Snitch.

Snitch's Journey So Far

Founded in 2020, Snitch quickly established itself as a beloved online D2C destination for fashion-forward men. The brand gained significant attention following Siddharth Dungarwal's impressive pitch on Shark Tank India Season 2, securing a deal with all five sharks. Since then, Snitch has become one of the first startup brands to achieve omnipresence early in its journey, opening new stores every two weeks. Snitch has grown 2.5 times since last year and looks to double this year. The brand recently secured Rs. 110 crore in Series A funding to scale talent and technology, and unveil an offline retail strategy.

About Snitch

Encapsulating inspirations from around the globe, Snitch crafts clothing for the fashion-forward modern man. Started in the year 2020 as a D2C brand with its website snitch.co.in, Snitch offers an unconventional style ethos as a men's fast fashion brand. It designs styles in response to the latest trends. Offering products that align with the latest trends in fast fashion, the brand has carved a unique and unconventional appeal, significantly disrupting the market.

