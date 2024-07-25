Celebrating Innovation and Hope: Expert’s Insights on World IVF Day

New Delhi (India), July 25: World IVF Day is a poignant reminder of the transformative journey in reproductive medicine, celebrating the advances that have brought hope and joy to countless families. This day marks a significant milestone in the field of fertility, recognizing the profound impact of innovative technologies and compassionate care. It highlights the ongoing dedication to overcoming infertility challenges and supporting individuals and couples in their pursuit of parenthood. As we commemorate World IVF Day, we celebrate the collective efforts of researchers, healthcare professionals, and patients who have made the dream of family life a reality for many.

Dr. Amreen Singh, MBBS, MD, ISAR Aspire Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, Sr. Consultant, Fertility and IVF department, Yatharth Hospital, Noida

World IVF Day stands as a testament to the incredible strides we’ve made in reproductive medicine, offering hope and possibilities to countless individuals and couples dreaming of parenthood,” says Dr. Amreen Singh, a Fertility physician specializing in Obstetrics & Gynaecology. “In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. During IVF, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Then the fertilized egg (embryo) or eggs are transferred to a uterus. IVF involves multiple steps—ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, sperm retrieval, fertilization, and embryo transfer—and requires significant expertise and meticulous care.

In our field, innovation is the cornerstone of progress. We’ve moved from the early days of IVF to advanced techniques such as preimplantation genetic testing and cryopreservation, which have significantly improved success rates and patient outcomes. It’s not just about creating life; it’s about ensuring that every patient receives the personalized care and emotional support they need throughout their journey. Every success story is a reminder of the profound impact fertility treatments have on families and communities. As we celebrate World IVF Day, let us continue to push the boundaries of science and compassion, striving to make the dream of parenthood a reality for all. Together, we can turn hope into life.

Dr. Anjali Deval, MD, DGO and IVF Specialist, Gynecologist Consultant – Spring IVF and Fertility, Mumbai

On World IVF Day, Dr. Anjali Deval reflects on the incredible journey of advancing reproductive technology and the profound hope it instills in countless families. As an Infertility Specialist, Dr. Deval has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of IVF in helping individuals and couples realize their dreams of parenthood. Each successful pregnancy is not only a testament to the cutting-edge techniques and innovations but also to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the fertility team. The path to overcoming infertility can be fraught with challenges, but every breakthrough brings new possibilities and renewed hope. Today, we celebrate not just the scientific advancements but also the resilience of those who have faced these challenges. Dr. Deval emphasizes that World IVF Day is a moment to honor both the technological progress and the human spirit driving these efforts. Let us continue to push the boundaries of science, support one another, and cherish the hope that IVF brings to many lives.

Dr. Vidya Patil, MBBS, DNB (OBSTETRICS AND GYNAE), MD, DFP, Diploma in Gynecological endoscopic surgery (Germany), Post Graduate Diploma in ART and Reproductive Medicine (Germany), Arya Women Health Care Centre, Mumbai

World IVF Day is a momentous occasion to reflect on the incredible advancements in reproductive medicine. With over a decade of experience in both endoscopy and infertility, I, Dr. Vidya Patil, have witnessed firsthand the profound impact of these innovations on patients’ lives. At Arya Women's Health Care Centre and Arya Fertility Center, our commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care remains steadfast.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) has revolutionized the field of infertility, offering hope to many who once thought parenthood was out of reach. The advancements in IVF technology, including improved embryo culture techniques and genetic screening, have significantly increased success rates. These innovations not only enhance the chances of conception but also ensure healthier pregnancies and babies.

The strides we've made in laparoscopic procedures and high-risk obstetrics have significantly improved outcomes for countless families. It is truly inspiring to see how hope and science come together to create miracles every day. Our ongoing dedication to research and education ensures that we stay at the forefront of this ever-evolving field, providing the best possible care to our patients.”

Dr. Jyoti S Bali, Medical Director – BabySoon Fertility & IVF Centre, Delhi

On World IVF Day, we celebrate the incredible advances in reproductive medicine that have brought hope and joy to countless families,” says Dr. Jyoti Bali, an Infertility Specialist, Gynecologist, and Obstetrician. “The journey to parenthood can be challenging, but innovations in IVF have revolutionized the possibilities for those facing infertility. With advancements in treatment protocols and technology, we now offer highly personalized approaches to enhance success rates.

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) has transformed male infertility treatment, enabling fertilization even with severe sperm issues. The EmbryoScope provides continuous embryo monitoring, aiding in selecting the best embryos for transfer. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) screens for genetic diseases, ensuring healthier embryos are implanted.

Every day, we witness miracles as couples achieve their dreams of having children. It’s a privilege to be part of a field that continuously evolves, offering new techniques and treatments to improve patient experiences. As an infertility specialist, my commitment is to provide personalized, compassionate care, ensuring each patient feels supported and informed throughout their journey. Together, we can navigate the complexities of infertility, embracing hope and innovation to create the families of tomorrow.”

Dr. Pratibha Singh, Senior Consultant, Infertility IVF, Laparoscopy/Robotic Surgeon at Tender Palm Hospital, Lucknow

Celebrating the birthday of the first IVF baby, Louise Brown, in 1978, World IVF Day recognizes the revolutionary advancements in reproductive medicine that offer new hope to those struggling with infertility. Couples who have successfully conceived through IVF often share their stories, encouraging others.

IVF is becoming more accessible and cost-effective through various funding options, making the procedure available to a broader population. Advances such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), genetic screening of embryos, Day-5 blastocyst transfers, and frozen embryo transfers have significantly improved success rates and reduced the risk of genetic disorders.

These innovations in IVF have transformed the landscape of fertility treatments, bringing hope and new possibilities to countless families worldwide.

Dr. Suyesha Khanijao, IVF expert, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Fellowship in Advanced Endoscopy, Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, ICOG Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, Director – Angel's Hope Clinic A Unit of Sawan Neelu Angels Hospital, Delhi

“As we celebrate World IVF Day, we acknowledge the incredible strides made in reproductive medicine and the profound impact it has on countless families worldwide. The journey to parenthood can be challenging, but advancements in IVF technology offer hope and solutions for many struggling with infertility. Each day, we witness miracles as couples achieve their dreams of having children through these innovations,” says Dr. Suyesha Khanijao.

“Our commitment is to provide compassionate care, cutting-edge treatments, and unwavering support to our patients. It's essential to remember that every individual’s journey is unique, and personalized care is at the heart of successful outcomes. By embracing new technologies and continually enhancing our understanding of fertility, we open doors to possibilities once thought impossible.

On this special day, we celebrate the resilience of our patients, the dedication of our medical teams, and the ongoing evolution of fertility treatments. Together, we transform hopes into reality, one family at a time.”

Dr. Priya Varshney, Fertility & IVF specialist at Cloud nine hospital, Gurgaon

World IVF Day stands as a beacon of hope and innovation in fertility. Over the years, advancements in IVF treatment have transformed the dreams of countless couples into reality, allowing them to experience the joy of parenthood. As a fertility specialist, I'm Dr. Priya Varshney, Director of EVE IVF in Gurgaon. Witnessing the journey from hope to happiness reaffirms my belief in the power of science and compassionate care. Every IVF journey is unique, requiring a tailored approach that combines cutting-edge technology with emotional support.

IVF treatment has progressed significantly, with advancements such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and cryopreservation revolutionizing the field. Personalized medicine, where treatment plans are customized based on individual profiles, has further improved outcomes and patient satisfaction.

On this special day, we celebrate not just success stories but also the relentless efforts of researchers, medical professionals, and the unwavering spirit of patients. Together, we continue to push boundaries, innovate, and bring hope to those who need it the most. The progress in IVF treatment reminds us that with dedication and perseverance, we can overcome even the most challenging obstacles.”

Dr. Sreevani Karnav, Integrative Gynaecologist PCOS Fertility Specialist, Hyderabad

On this World IVF Day, we celebrate the remarkable advancements in fertility treatments that bring hope to countless families around the world. As an Integrative Gynecologist and PCOS Fertility Specialist, I, Dr. Sreevani Karnav, am committed to helping women overcome PCOS infertility through holistic and natural methods. While integrative medicine is my primary approach, I also recognize the invaluable role of assisted reproductive technologies such as ovulation induction, IUI, and IVF. These innovations not only improve fertility outcomes but also empower women to embrace their reproductive health with renewed hope and confidence. Today, we honor the resilience of those on their fertility journey and the breakthroughs that make their dreams of parenthood achievable.

Dr. Anshika Lekhi, Director Thefertilife, Senior Consultant IVF and infertility specialist at Cloudnine Hospital, Gurgaon

IVF, or in vitro fertilization, stands as a powerful symbol of hope and innovation in reproductive medicine. Since the birth of Louise Brown, the first IVF baby, in 1978, the field has advanced remarkably, offering new possibilities for those facing infertility.

Innovation in IVF technology—such as preimplantation genetic testing, egg freezing, blastocyst transfer, laser hatching, and cryopreservation—has significantly increased success rates, making the dream of parenthood attainable for many. IVF continues to evolve, providing cutting-edge solutions to a wide range of infertility issues. The field has even incorporated AI as an aid, marking one of the first specialties to do so.

This progress is not only scientific but also deeply emotional, offering hope and renewed possibilities for families worldwide. As we celebrate the advancements in IVF, we acknowledge the profound impact it has on countless lives, turning the aspiration of having a child into reality. The ongoing commitment to research and accessibility ensures that IVF remains a beacon of hope for future generations.

Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal, Senior Consultant and Infertility Specialist, Arihant Hospital and Sunrise Life Care IVF Centre, Gurgaon

“On World IVF Day, we celebrate not just the scientific advancements that have transformed the landscape of infertility treatment, but also the unwavering hope and resilience of countless families. In my journey as an Infertility Specialist, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that innovative reproductive technologies have on individuals’ lives. Each breakthrough, whether it's a new technique or a refined protocol, brings us closer to fulfilling dreams and creating families. Our commitment extends beyond just medical expertise; it involves nurturing hope and providing emotional support through every step of the IVF journey. Today, as we reflect on these achievements, we also renew our dedication to pushing the boundaries of science and compassion, ensuring that every person struggling with infertility finds the support and success they seek. Together, we continue to turn challenges into triumphs and dreams into reality.”

World IVF Day, it's clear that this occasion represents more than just scientific progress—it symbolizes hope, perseverance, and the dream of building families. Today, we celebrate the remarkable strides made in reproductive medicine and acknowledge the dedication of everyone involved in this journey. The commitment to advancing this field continues to inspire and transform lives, bringing the dream of parenthood closer to reality for many. Let us honor this day by supporting ongoing innovation and embracing the spirit of hope that drives us forward.

