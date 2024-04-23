Celebrating the 2623rd Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavir Swami, A Grand Jain Festival – World News Network

New Delhi (India), April 23: In a world often turbulent with discord and strife, the teachings of peace and harmony propagated by ancient sages hold timeless relevance. Among these revered figures stands out Lord Mahavir Swami, a beacon of compassion and enlightenment whose life and principles continue to inspire millions across the globe. As the world gears up to commemorate the 2623rd Birth Anniversary of this illustrious sage, the Jain community is set to host a grand festival, extending an earnest invitation to all its members.

The festival is organized under the aegis of various Jain organizations, including Bharat Jain Mahamandal, Jain International Organization (JIO), Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), Jain Doctor Federation (JDF), Jain CA Federation (JCF), and Mumbai Jain Sangh Organization, promises to be a spectacle of reverence and festivity. The event took place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Yogi Hall in Dadar East, Mumbai; the event is poised to bring together Jain families from far and wide to celebrate spirituality and community.

Central to the festivities is the presence of distinguished guests who embody the values and ethos expounded by Lord Mahavir Swami. Among them are luminaries such as Shri Naypadmasagar Surishwarji, renowned as the JIO – JITO Inspirational Guru, and National Saint Shri Namra Muni Ji. Additionally, the event will be graced by the esteemed presence of Justice Shri Sandeep Mehta from the Supreme Court of India, Justice Shri Jitendra Jain from the Mumbai High Court, and Dr Justice Shri Sudhir Kumar Jain from the Delhi High Court, Mangal Prabhat Lodha Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Govt of Maharashtra, Ujwal Nikam Padma Shri Special Public Prosecutor, Milind Deora Rajya Sabha MP, Rahul Narwekar Maharashtra Speaker and many others graced the occasion.

The occasion, marked by prayers, reflections, and cultural performances, commemorates Lord Mahavir Swami’s teachings and reaffirms the Jain community’s commitment to fostering peace, compassion, and unity in the world. Through collective worship and fellowship, attendees will seek to imbibe Lord Mahavir Swami’s timeless wisdom and carry forward his legacy of nonviolence, truth, and righteousness.

Following the spiritual proceedings, participants can partake in Swami Vatsalya, a communal meal symbolizing hospitality and fraternity. This gesture of sharing nourishment underscores the Jain ethos of ahimsa (non-violence) and seva (selfless service), fostering bonds of kinship and goodwill among all.

As the world grapples with myriad challenges, the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavir Swami serve as a guiding light, offering solace, inspiration, and hope to humanity. The grand festival in celebration of his birth anniversary stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of this revered soul and the profound impact of his teachings on generations past, present, and future. In the spirit of unity and reverence, Jain families from every corner of the globe are cordially invited to join in this momentous occasion and partake in the collective journey towards peace, enlightenment, and universal harmony.

Shri Nayapadmasagar Surishwarji quoted, “Today, as we commemorate the 2623rd birth anniversary of Prabhu Mahavir, let us embody the ethos of non-violence in our actions. Reflecting on the diverse culinary offerings and cultural inclusivity, it’s evident that Maharashtra takes pride in its heritage. From Parsi gymkhana to Islamic gymkhana and Catholic gymkhana to Hindu gymkhana, the government’s commitment to fostering harmony through shared experiences is commendable. However, amidst this celebration of diversity, it’s crucial to acknowledge the government’s divine vision and long-term goals. The recent initiatives, including dedicating a plot on Marine Drive for a Jain Gymkhana and establishing the Bhagwan Mahavir University on 25 acres of land, highlight a deeper commitment to nurturing values and traditions. The generous contributions of donors like Motilal Oswal, Sudhir Mehta, and Gautam Adani further underscore the collective effort towards societal welfare and education. As we commemorate Lord Mahavir’s teachings, let us continue to build bridges of understanding and compassion, ensuring a legacy of enlightenment and progress for future generations.”.

