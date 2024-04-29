Celebrating Tradition and Modernity: The House of Indu Launches Its First Store in Indore

SRV Media

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29: The House of Indu, MP's first exclusive brand for Chikankari and Chanderi, proudly launched its first physical store in Indore on April 17th, 2024. Nestled in the heart of the city, this opulent haven welcomes a new era of artisanal fashion, with an exquisite fusion of traditional charm and contemporary elegance. With the opening of this store, the brand is ready to expand and fascinate audiences, not just in India but also around the globe. In order to make its products more accessible, the brand will soon open an online portal, encouraging fashion and culture enthusiasts from all over the world to experience the magic of weaving together culture, comfort and style at The House of Indu.

The House of Indu, founded by creative entrepreneur Vikash Sharma, is named after the first love of his life, Indra. After she left the world, Mr. Sharma found a way to ensure her name is never forgotten. The brand's products are notable for their everlasting charm, while carrying the pure emotion of love. Specializing in Chikankari and Chanderi sarees, their USP is the focus on quality and authenticity, which sets the brand apart. Each product, namely the sarees, is meticulously handcrafted, taking 1.5 to 2 months to produce. From the delicate weave of pure soft Chanderi and Chikankari cloth to the ornate and detailed embroidery; every new creation from the house offers a story of exquisite craftsmanship. The brand owes this uniqueness to the seasoned in-house fashion designers, who bring their art into life by combining age-old weaving techniques with modern sensibilities, and blending traditional and contemporary designs, turning each production into one-of-a-kind. The brand's production factory in Lucknow acts as the creative hub, where experienced and skilled artisans methodically bring Vikash Sharma's vision to life.

Talking about his dream brand store, CEO and Founder Vikash Sharma expressed his excitement, saying, "The House of Indu is more than just a brand. We see it as a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and individuality. We are here to empower and adorn women with unique handcrafted pieces that reflect culture and timeless elegance. Launching this store, we feel joyous to share our passion with the rest of the globe."

As the brand's Indore store opens its doors to the public, it calls lovers of beauty and sophistication to embark on a journey of discovery. Stepping into a world where ethnicity meets elegance; each piece offers a story of tradition, passion, and sincerity.

